NC State football is scheduled to play Virginia Military Institute in Raleigh this weekend, with the Wolfpack coming off a loss to then-No. 10 Notre Dame.
While this matchup is not as exciting as the previous, it is an opportunity for the red-and-white to settle in on offense in a get-right game.
The rainy game on Saturday, which reminded Wolfpack fans of the 2016 matchup with the Fighting Irish, did not end the same way it did seven years ago. NC State allowed 45 points to Notre Dame, while only putting 24 on the board. The conditions were miserable and did not give offensive coordinator Robert Anae the opportunity to execute in the passing game effectively. This week brings a new matchup and hopefully some sunshine.
NC State has not faced VMI since former president Harry S. Truman resided in the Oval Office, when the Pack won that matchup in 1946. A lot has changed since the last time these two teams faced, and the Wolfpack is now the heavy favorite.
The most notable matchup of this week three contest will come at the quarterback position, where graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to defend Carter-Finley Stadium against VMI quarterback Collin Ironside and the rest of his squad.
While facing weaker competition, Ironside has Armstrong beat in terms of box score through the first two weeks of the college football season. He has a higher completion percentage, more passing yards, more passing touchdowns and fewer interceptions than Armstrong.
However, Ironside will soon be introduced to his toughest test yet — the NC State defense.
The Wolfpack defense has looked strong to start the season despite being heavily outmatched by the Fighting Irish in week two. Graduate linebacker Payton Wilson is playing as strong as ever to start his final year of college football, and he leads the Pack with 24 total tackles and hauled in the Pack’s only interception of the year thus far. Wilson will have to continue to lead the defensive effort for defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.
The defense has also received substantial contributions from other players on the unit. Junior defensive tackle Devin Vann has emerged as a cornerstone of the defensive line and currently leads the team in sacks. Junior defensive back Devan Boykin has been a force as well, ranking second in total tackles at 14. These two will also play an important role in slowing Ironside and the VMI offense.
While Armstrong has three interceptions to his name this season, his five total touchdowns prove he’s got the ability to will his team to victory against VMI — and that starts with his production on the ground.
Armstrong has been solid on the ground thus far. He leads the team in rushing yards and has added three rushing touchdowns in only two weeks. It’s a welcomed contribution, but Armstrong often opts to scramble instead of throw the ball. The Wolfpack will need him to air out the football against the VMI defense.
In order to accomplish this, Armstrong will need to use this upcoming week to keep establishing connections with his receivers. Look out for Armstrong to search for senior wide receiver Keyon Lesane and graduate wide receiver Bradley Rozner amongst the Keydets’ secondary on Saturday. Lesane is currently leading the Pack in receiving yards while Rozner has proved his contested catch ability in the past couple weeks.
This matchup against the VMI Keydets is an opportunity for Anae and Armstrong to work on the passing game. It will be important for the Pack to take advantage of these early season match ups as the schedule becomes more competitive once ACC play begins Sept. 22.
The matchup is set to kickoff Saturday, Sept. 16 in Raleigh. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
