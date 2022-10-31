NC State football’s performance against the Hokies was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for fans and the team. The Pack defense started strong in the first half before giving up 21 points in the third quarter, then shutting out the Hokies in the fourth. When the team needed the defense to step up the most, it did just that as the Wolfpack earned its sixth win of the year.
Defensive Line
The defensive line put up one of its best performances all season against Virginia Tech. The unit tied everything together, shutting down the run and applying pressure to the quarterback. The group still struggled to contain the quarterback run, but otherwise this was a performance for the Wolfpack to be proud of.
Sophomore defensive tackle Davin Vann had a standout performance against the Hokies. With four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry, Vann gave the Hokies problems all night. His best play came in the second quarter when he made a critical sack on third down with redshirt freshman defensive end Travali Price to end a drive.
Vann repeatedly broke through the line and barreled towards the quarterback before he threw it. While Vann wasn’t always able to get to the quarterback, he affected him throughout the game, which can be just as important.
Grade: A-
Linebackers
As usual, NC State’s linebackers anchored the defense. Redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson shined with seven total tackles and two sacks. Wilson went unblocked on his way to a sack on Virginia Tech’s first drive of the game, setting the tone for the defense. Wilson also impressed in the fourth quarter. After taking the lead midway through the fourth quarter, Wilson came up with a huge sack that left the Hokies with a brutally difficult 3rd-and-18.Wilson left everything on the field and was a huge part of NC State’s defensive success.
While Wilson was the star, junior linebacker Drake Thomas also had a phenomenal game. Thomas racked up eight total tackles, a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries. Throughout the game, he helped shut down the Hokies’ running game. While the Hokies trotted out talented running back Malachi Thomas, there was little space for him to run all night. The Pack held Thomas in check for just 21 yards. Drake Thomas led the charge in shutting down the run game with multiple great tackles. Thomas’ sack also came in a very timely moment, a 3rd-and-3 during the fourth quarter. Thomas did give up a first down in pass coverage, but otherwise his performance was outstanding.
Grade: A
Secondary
For three out of four quarters the secondary remained a strength for the Wolfpack. In the third quarter, however, the unit struggled worse than it has all season, giving up a few big plays. However, the defensive backs returned to form by the fourth quarter, preventing the Hokies from getting a late score.
Down 7-3 in the third quarter, the defense needed to rebound after a long drive that resulted in a Virginia Tech touchdown. Instead, the Hokies scored on an 85-yard touchdown pass. Virginia Tech receiver Kaleb Smith blew past redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle. With NC State in man coverage on the play, there was no chance anybody would catch the receiver after he flew by Battle.
Later in the quarter, Battle gave up another long pass to Smith that set up Virginia Tech just outside the redzone, where the Hokies would then get their third touchdown of the quarter. Overall, it was a rough quarter for Battle, but fortunately he responded in the fourth quarter and didn't give up any more big plays. Battle is typically a quality player and will get an opportunity to bounce back against Wake Forest in the Pack’s next game.
The rest of the secondary played well, which helped the team survive a poor third quarter. Graduate safety Cyrus Fagan and senior safety Tanner Ingle both made five total tackles. Senior nickelback Tyler Baker-Williams also had a good outing with a pair of quarterback hurries and a tackle for loss. With Baker-Williams healthy again, the secondary should be strong moving forward, especially if Battle’s play improves.
Grade: B-