So far this season, NC State football’s offense has been underwhelming. And in the Pack’s loss to No. 14 Syracuse, a game where NC State only managed to put up nine points on the back of special teams, this continued to be true.
The poor performance against Syracuse can be partly attributed to NC State graduate quarterback Jack Chambers in place of the injured redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary. On top of that, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was sidelined due to his own injury.
Despite the injuries, it’s ultimately offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s job to create a successful offense, no matter the circumstances.
But Wolfpack fans haven’t seen that even when the offense was healthy. Before Leary was ruled out for the season, the unit was just simply not playing up to par. Last year in ACC games, the red-and-white’s offense averaged 32.8 points per game, while this year it is averaging 16 points per game.
NC State doesn’t have to tote the best offense in the country in order to be successful, thanks to its stellar defense. However, it does need to score touchdowns in order to win games. The Pack has regularly been able to reach the red zone this season but settles for three points far too often when inside the 20, especially in big moments.
Against Clemson, the offense pushed its way through an impressive Tiger defense on the first drive of the game, driving down the field to the Clemson 3-yard line. In the end though, the Pack only managed to bag three points. In its recent matchup against Syracuse, the offense drove to the 25-yard line or further three times and kicked three field goals. In competitive conference matchups, the difference between scoring touchdowns and settling for field goals is most often the difference between losing and winning games
With Leary out for the rest of the season, Beck is going to have to find creative ways to get his playmakers the ball. Graduate receiver Thayer Thomas has been the best wideout for the Pack this season, but only caught three passes for 18 yards against Syracuse. Beck needs to find a way to get Thomas the ball, whether it’s in the screen game or if it’s taking shots downfield as he’s proven to be an explosive weapon for the Wolfpack offense thus far.
Another player Beck could utilize more in his offense is junior running back Jordan Houston, who only saw 12 carries for 44 yards against the Orange. Houston is another weapon at Beck’s disposal that could do damage if given the ball in space. Houston could also potentially line up at slot receiver on some plays as he has proven to be an effective pass catcher.
Beck has to do one thing in order for players like Houston and Thomas to make a bigger impact on this offense. Rather than calling read-options for minimal gains, he has to put more trust in Chambers to run the offense and make decisions in the passing game. It was clear the Syracuse defense was not worried about the Pack’s passing game and all-in on stopping the run.
While it seems like Beck is playing to Chambers’ strengths by running the ball, when the defense knows you are not going to throw, you’ll be easy to stop. Chambers has proven to be an effective passer in the past if allowed to sling it. He’s an experienced quarterback that can make good decisions as a passer, but now it’s up to Beck to allow him to show it while wearing the red-and-white.
The Wolfpack’s success for the remainder of the season now lays firmly on Beck’s shoulders as ultimately, it’s his job to turn the offense around. The defense has carried this squad all season and still ranks 18th in total defense in the country. It will be a challenge without the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, but at the end of the day, it’s Beck’s job to find a way to succeed no matter who takes the field.