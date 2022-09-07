NC State football took down East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday, Sept. 3. Although the Wolfpack came away with the win, there is still plenty of room for improvement, particularly on offense. This week’s offensive grades reflect the struggle endured at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the season opener.
Offensive line
The O-line bought enough time for quick passes to get out, and they made key blocks for some chunk rushing yards. NC State had 344 total yards, 211 through the air and 133 on the ground. The line as a whole only accounted for two penalties, both false starts, for 10 yards. They gave up zero sacks but did concede three tackles for loss.
The reason the Offensive line gets a B+ instead of an A is because junior quarterback Devin Leary had to get the ball out fairly quick on most of his throws. Also, the team didn’t have an individual rusher eclipse 100 yards and ECU’s defensive line got a good amount of pressure in the backfield.
Grade: B+
Pass Catchers
The receivers did what was needed of them on Saturday. There are no eye grabbing stats in the box score, but there were a handful of highlights. This was a game where NC State was put into 3rd and long situations regularly, with the team being able to convert four out of 13 times.
The receiving core wasn’t able to create a ton of separation downfield, and when there was an opportunity for a deep ball touchdown, it slipped through redshirt junior Devin Carter’s hands. The only receiving touchdown on the day came on a slant route caught by graduate receiver Thayer Thomas. Thomas had one other big catch on a 3rd and 16 opportunity.
There were good chunk plays that came from dump-offs and designed screens to junior running back Jordan Houston, as well as two first down receptions from graduate receiver Darryl Jones. Thomas had the best statistical day, but none of these guys had amazing games worthy of an A grade.
Redshirt Junior Trent Pennix was the only listed tight end with a catch on the day. He caught a screen pass in the second quarter that he took for 15 yards, and he caught another ball for 10 yards in the third quarter while getting injured on the play.
Grade: B-
Running Backs
This was a difficult position to grade because of how junior running back Jordan Houston and sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye split carries. Houston got the start and out touched Sumo-Karngbaye 15 to 14, but was outgained by the sophomore 79 yards to 55. Sumo-Karngbaye was more efficient on the ground and looked like the better back.
Houston was efficient in the passing game, but lost a costly fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter, which is one of the largest reasons the final seconds of the game had everyone on the edge of their seats. On the other hand, once Sumo-Karngbaye got going, nobody could stop him. His first touches consisted of elite cuts and hitting the hole hard.
As the game went on, it became clear that nobody on ECU’s defense could tackle him. He broke tackle after tackle, and eventually broke free for a 24-yard score in the second quarter. He could’ve had a second touchdown, but it was called back because of a timeout, and the drive eventually stalled out at the goal line on fourth down.
Freshman receiver Julian Gray also received a carry on an end-around play in the beginning of the fourth quarter that went for six yards, taking NC State to the goal line. The running backs do not receive an A because of the fumble from Houston, but it will be exciting to see what else Sumo-Karngbaye has in store for the 2022 season.
Grade: B+
Quarterback
The college football world has high expectations for Leary this season. That being said, this game was below average for what he is capable of. He threw for 211 yards on a 52% completion rate with one touchdown and one interception.
Most of his throws in this one were short passes, consisting mainly of slant routes and screen passes. This worked for a little bit but the offense was stagnant the entire second half, with Leary able to get nothing going and eventually throwing an interception that changed the momentum of the game. If NC State is going to be a high-ranked team this season, Leary will have to be better.
Grade: C+