The landscape of college football is in constant flux with financial decisions, graduations and new horizons shaping the game. A new recruiting class at the beginning of the season prompts fans to eagerly anticipate the fresh faces.
The Wolfpack is ushering in a substantial freshman class alongside some notable transfers, adding intrigue and optimism to the program.
The freshman class in particular is a diverse mix of talent, varying in size and rating. Head coach Dave Doeren orchestrated an impressive haul, securing commitments from four four-star athletes and 14 three-star athletes. These recruits address pressing needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Among these fresh talents, one name stands out — freshman tight end Juice Vereen. He’s the lone NC State recruit to break into the prestigious ESPN 300 recruiting rankings, securing the 280th spot.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 214 pounds, Vereen will pose a formidable challenge for opposing defenses. As graduate tight end Trent Pennix approaches the end of his college career, Vereen is a welcome addition set to make a significant impact for years to come.
Joining Vereen on offense is freshman running back Kendrick Raphael. Both Raphael and Vereen earned their coveted four-star ratings through stellar high school careers. While Raphael may need to add some weight to handle the demands of an every-down running back, his current 195-pound frame doesn’t diminish his explosive speed and ability to rack up yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, the red-and-white has acquired the talents of freshman safety Daemon Fagan and redshirt junior defensive lineman Red Hibbler. Fagan could potentially fill the void left by Tanner Ingle, bolstering a group of defensive backs already teeming with accomplished players. Fagan has showcased versatility, playing both cornerback and safety in high school while proving himself as a ball-hawk.
Hibbler, a former top defensive lineman at Northwest Mississippi Community College, rounds out the quartet of four-star recruits from the 2023 class. His addition strengthens an already formidable defensive line.
Complementing this promising recruiting class is a group of transfers that not only plugs gaps left by departing players but also promises to elevate the team's performance. Virginia transfer and graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong assumes the mantle of starting quarterback and the face of NC State football. Armstrong’s impressive track record at Virginia, where he threw for a record-breaking 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021, positions him as a player to watch. His reunion with offensive coordinator Robert Anae, with whom he achieved great success, bodes well for the Wolfpack.
Armstrong will have a potential star target in redshirt sophomore receiver Dacari Collins, who previously played for the Clemson Tigers. Collins underproduced at Clemson, but has the size and athleticism to be a top receiver on any team. At 6-foot-4, he can win against any defender.
NC State addressed its special teams needs via the transfer portal by securing graduate kicker Brayden Narveson to fill the void left by Christopher Dunn. Additionally, the team bolstered its play in the trenches with the addition of defensive lineman Noah Potter. While kickers and lineman might not grab the headlines, their contributions will be vital to the Pack’s success in the 2023 season.
With a blend of young talent and experienced transfers, NC State football is poised for a memorable year. The stage is set, the expectations are high and the Wolfpack faithful eagerly await the kickoff of what promises to be a thrilling season.
