Following the 2022 NC State football campaign, several Wolfpack players are moving on to the NFL. While the outbound talent is more concentrated on defense, both sides of the ball have quality players for NFL teams to draft. Making it to the league is only half the battle, however, with NC State’s draft eligible players needing a positive environment to help them grow.
Chandler Zavala – Detroit Lions
Arguably the Wolfpack’s most coveted player in this year’s NFL draft, guard Chandler Zavala is expected to go on day two of the draft. Zavala’s best strength is his pass blocking, never giving up a sack at NC State and only getting penalized twice, and as a run blocker, Zavala is also a strong presence that can succeed in a power scheme. All around, Zavala has the talent to have a long career in the NFL as a potential starter.
The Detroit Lions would be a fantastic fit for Zavala with the team’s power blocking scheme. The Lions had one of the best starting offensive lines this past season, but having a player like Zavala would provide great insurance for the Lions in case of injury. Sitting early would also allow him to refine his craft even more before hitting the field. Additionally, Lions’ starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is 29 years old and could be on the way out soon. Plugging in a younger player like Zavala would help sustain Detroit’s success at offensive line for the future.
Drake Thomas – Indianapolis Colts
Last season, linebacker Drake Thomas was the heart of NC State’s defense, consistently showing out. With a nose for the football, Thomas led the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons, and he was consistently in the right position to make plays. At a minimum, Thomas will be a strong special teams player, but his run defense is intriguing. The biggest knock on Thomas is out of his control as he’s an undersized linebacker at 5-foot-11, 228 pounds.
After losing starter Bobby Okereke, the Indianapolis Colts should be in the linebacker market during the NFL Draft. Okereke racked up over 130 tackles each of the past two seasons and was a key part of the Colts’ run defense. While undersized for a linebacker, Thomas has the run defense and football IQ to help solidify the linebacker room. A late flier on Thomas would be a strong pick for the Colts and give Indianapolis a strong special teams player that could eventually start.
Isaiah Moore – Houston Texans
Linebacker Isaiah Moore is projected as a fifth to sixth round pick as a mike linebacker. Like Thomas, Moore is a force in run defense and has an excellent football IQ, even serving as an assistant coach for Cardinal Gibbons High School. The primary thing that could hold Moore back is in pass coverage, where he could struggle against faster receivers and tight ends.
The Houston Texans struggled in several defensive categories last season, finishing as one of the worst teams in the NFL. In the midst of a rebuild, the Texans could use a player like Moore on the field and in the locker room. The Texans gave up 2,894 rush yards last season, over 200 yards more than the next team in the league. Moore would instantly upgrade the linebacker room and help shore up the team’s run defense. A team captain who has handled adversity, Moore would also carry a strong presence in the locker room.
Tanner Ingle – Miami Dolphins
Safety Tanner Ingle, known for his big hits, is projected to be a late pick and could instantly make an impact on special teams. Ingle is undersized at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds but packs a punch on every hit. This hitting ability will also help in run defense, creating chances for turnovers. While Ingle made some spectacular plays, his size could limit his ceiling in the NFL, especially when he faces bigger receivers and tight ends.
It would be worth a late pick for the Miami Dolphins to take Ingle. Last year, the Dolphins only forced 14 turnovers, second-lowest in the league. Ingle could step in on special teams for Miami early and provide valuable play. Sitting behind the Dolphins’ starting safeties would also be valuable as he could develop his coverage ability to try to make up for his size deficiencies.
Thayer Thomas – Los Angeles Chargers
Wide receiver Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, worked his way into the NC State record books throughout his career. Making his living in the slot and as a returner, Thomas is projected as a late-round pick that has a strong baseline to offer NFL teams. As a receiver, Thomas’ size will likely limit him to the slot, but his reliable hands and trick-play potential — three career passing touchdowns — make him a valuable depth piece for NFL teams. His consistency on special teams makes him a player that could see the field early on kickoffs.
One team that could use Thomas’ combination of slot and special teams ability is the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season, the Chargers struggled on special teams with the third-lowest kickoff return average at 19.0 per return. The Chargers also would benefit from depth at slot receiver. Behind star receiver Keenan Allen, who turns 31 before the season, the cupboard is bare for the Chargers. Thomas would provide valuable insurance to Allen in case of injury.
