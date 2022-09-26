After a rather disappointing performance last week, NC State football’s offense flexed its muscles while defeating Connecticut 41-10. The Pack clicked nearly all night as it reminded fans the great potential this unit has. As the No. 10 Wolfpack’s nonconference schedule concludes, it now finds itself 4-0.
Quarterbacks
Immediately after the opening kickoff, the Pack established its passing attack as redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary unloaded a 75-yard touchdown pass to graduate senior Thayer Thomas. Before many fans even got to their seats, the Pack was already in front 7-0 and did not look back.
Over the course of the game, Leary completed 32 out of 44 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He led the offense efficiently in the red zone as NC State scored in five of its six trips.
To give the starters rest, graduate Jack Chambers saw action in the fourth quarter. Chambers did not do much, however, as he only recorded three passing yards on one completion.
Overall, the quarterback play was on point in this game. Despite an errant interception by Leary, there were hardly any mistakes. His deep ball still needs work as he failed to connect on a few attempts after his opening touchdown pass. Despite this, Leary looks more than ready for ACC play.
Grade: A+
Running Backs
The rushing attack for the Pack pulled its weight as the unit totaled 169 yards. Freshman Michael Allen was a large part of this as he ran for 66 yards on 10 attempts. This was a breakout game for Allen, who made his collegiate debut.
Sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye also played a role in the rushing attack as he ran for 49 yards in only four attempts. Sumo-Karngbaye also scored a touchdown on a 20-yard run. Redshirt sophomore Delbert Mimms also made an appearance as he ran for 37 yards on eight attempts.
Overall, the running game was not as impressive as it has been in other games as it was almost nonexistent in the passing game. However, it did more than enough to help guide the Pack’s offense to a victory.
Grade: B
Wide Receivers
A strong performance by Leary helped the wide receiver group put together a great night. There were 10 different receivers to catch passes. Thomas led this group, putting up 115 yards including that 75-yard score. His trip to the end zone displayed his elusiveness. Redshirt junior Devin Carter also played well, catching five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Two other receivers crossed the goal line, namely sophomore Porter Rooks and junior Keyon Lesane. Leary evenly distributed the ball to the top five receivers as they all totaled five receptions. This also included grad student Darryl Jones, who brought in 32 yards.
Even though the group is still searching for a true WR1, the strong passing game Saturday shows that there are a few viable options. Seasoned veterans Thomas and Carter could provide that answer as the passing attack looks to truly establish itself going forward.
Grade: A+
Offensive Line
The line for NC State played a pretty integral role in helping the offense succeed as much as it did. The offense totaled 492 total yards, which is second-highest total for the Pack this season, largely due to the O-line’s performance in the trenches. As a whole, it seemed like it bounced back nicely after a dismal performance last week.
In the opening minutes of the game, NC State allowed two sacks and four tackles for a loss and committed two false start penalties. However the team could not have asked for much more as it allowed plenty of time for the passing and running game to take form.
Grade: A