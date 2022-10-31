NC State football came away with a much-needed win against Virginia Tech Thursday, Oct. 27. The offense found a rhythm with freshman MJ Morris under center after the second-half benching of graduate quarterback Jack Chambers. Here is this week’s assessment of the offensive performance.
Quarterbacks
In total, NC State quarterbacks threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Chambers got the start, but the Pack made the switch to Morris for parts of the first half and the entire second half. Morris contributed 265 of the 296 yards through the air and tossed all three touchdowns to lead the red-and-white to a 22-21 victory over the Hokies.
Morris finished with a high 179.9 passer rating and showed confidence in his mobility. Morris is probably the starter for the rest of the season, but the Wolfpack quarterback situation will be a developing story for next season. It appears Morris is the future of the team, but junior quarterback Devin Leary will be entering his senior year after suffering a season ending injury.
Grade: B
Pass Catchers
The passing game saw a boost with the return of redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix. In his return, Pennix caught three balls for 25 yards and a TD. This was his first game since the regular season opener against East Carolina and his first game in Carter-Finley Stadium this year. He’s proven to be an important piece to the offense because of how versatile he can be, emulating hybrid tight ends that came before him like Jaylen Samuels.
Graduate receiver Thayer Thomas continued to put up big numbers with 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. This was one of Thomas’ biggest games of the season, proving he will find a way to produce for the NC State offense no matter who’s throwing the ball. Redshirt junior Devin Carter and freshman Terrell Timmons Jr. also produced Thursday night, combining for seven catches and racking up 113 yards.
Grade: A
Running Backs
With sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye out, the majority of the workload fell on junior running back Jordan Houston’s shoulders. The game script didn’t favor the run game, but with the nine carries Houston got, he gained 31 yards while also contributing in the receiving game for an additional 28 yards on four catches. In relief of Houston, redshirt sophomore Demarcus Jones II handled three carries for 10 yards. Houston has been a reliable check down option for his quarterbacks this year. When Sumo-Karngbaye returns, look for the thunder/lighting duo that defenses struggle to contain.
Grade: C+
Offensive line
The O-line was average in this matchup. Morris and Chambers both felt pressure as they scrambled in the pocket, but not an absurd amount. Morris had enough time to take some shots down the field, finding Thomas for a 35-yard bomb in at the end of the third quarter. Risks like these are ultimately what NC State needs to win close games, and that begins with good blocking.
Grade: C+