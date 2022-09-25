Whether playing in Raleigh, Connecticut or at a neutral site, it wouldn’t have mattered. Right from the jump, the No. 12 NC State football team dominated UConn.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Pack went for and got the home run ball as redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary threw deep to graduate receiver Thayer Thomas, who leapt up to make the catch before outrunning the UConn defense on his way to the endzone.
FIRST OFFENSIVE PLAY OF THE GAME: TD 😤 @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/dLvRoRj9bc— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 24, 2022
It was all Wolfpack (4-0) from that point on as it easily took care of the Huskies (1-4), running all over them en route to a 41-10 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24.
“[The guys] came out excited to play, came out with a great start,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “There’s a lot of teams out there that don’t play the way that they’re supposed to in games like that, and we got better.”
NC State scored on all but one of its first half possessions and amassed 357 total yards in the half alone, over 300 yards more than the Huskies. Most of those yards came through the air as Leary threw for 275 in the first 30 minutes, including three touchdowns.
The Pack’s only other touchdown came on a rushing score by sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who plowed through the Huskies defense for 20 yards to put NC State up 14-0 in the first quarter.
While the Wolfpack possessed the ability to run the ball, Leary and company were dead set on airing it out against the Huskies. After his 75-yard strike to Thomas on the opening drive, Leary tossed two more first-half touchdowns on back-shoulder fades to redshirt junior receiver Devin Carter and junior receiver Keyon Lesane, respectively, from within five yards of the goal line.
Thomas, Carter and Lesane played big roles in NC State’s 492 total offensive yards, amassing 203 combined receiving yards on five receptions each, but 10 total pass-catchers got in on the Pack’s passing party. With Leary spreading the ball out to every weapon in his arsenal, the Wolfpack receiving core made light work of the UConn secondary.
Out of those 10 targets, however, sophomore Porter Rooks arguably stood out the most with a breakout performance. With 45 yards on five catches, Rooks also hauled in his first career touchdown on a four-yard pass from Leary in the third quarter to put the Pack up 38-3.
Special moment for @Porter_Rooks 🐺 #HTT | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/kGpSQuJilT— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 25, 2022
With expanded opportunities in the receiving game, the veteran Lesane was also able to record the first score of his Wolfpack career on his two-yard touchdown catch.
“It’s [Rooks and Lesane’s] first collegiate touchdown,” Carter said. “I know those boys work really hard. It makes me proud, as a leader in that room, to see those guys elevate and to celebrate with them is great.”
Boasting a commanding 38-3 lead entering the fourth quarter, NC State primarily ran the ball during the final 15 minutes. Freshman running back Michael Allen took the bulk of the work in the backfield for the red-and-white on the evening, leading the team with 10 rushes for 66 yards.
In a loud night for the offense, the Wolfpack defense made sure to silence the Huskies by holding them to 160 total yards. Forcing four straight three-and-outs in the first half and seven in the entire game, a collective effort from the NC State defense stifled UConn, preventing the Huskies from gaining any traction on offense. As per usual, junior linebacker Drake Thomas led the charge for the Wolfpack’s stingy defense, recording six tackles, but redshirt freshman safety Sean Brown led the team in tackles with seven in NC State’s effort to stifle the Huskies.
“We pride ourselves on the way we play,” Thomas said. “We want to play aggressive, we want to play hard, we want to play physical, but we like to play confident, too. We like to play with a little bit of swagger.”
Now undefeated through the nonconference part of its schedule, the Wolfpack will need all the confidence and swagger it can muster as it begins ACC play. With both squads undefeated, next week’s date with No. 5 Clemson in Death Valley on Oct. 1 is primed to be a season-defining clash for both ACC powerhouses.
“It’ll be a great challenge, great opportunity,” Doeren said. “There’s gonna be a lot of things we have to do well to win that game, but we’re excited about the opportunity. It’s a great environment playing down there, and it’s gonna be a heck of a football game.”
Kickoff for the highly anticipated matchup against the Tigers is set for 7:30 p.m.