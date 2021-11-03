The NC State football team is set to get back on the road for the fourth time this season with a matchup against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Wolfpack is coming off a 28-13 win over Louisville, while the Seminoles fell 30-20 at Clemson despite leading in the fourth quarter.
Florida State started off the season 0-4, but has since found some momentum, winning three in a row before losing in Death Valley. On the other hand, this is a must-win for NC State if it wants to keep pace with No. 10 Wake Forest in the ACC Atlantic division.
“It’s another opportunity to go play a huge game, you know,” said head coach Dave Doeren in his weekly presser. “November’s a very important month, it’s the first time in my time in the league that it’s been wide open for who’s going to represent each side of the division that they’re in.”
Florida State’s offense is run-heavy; it likes to establish the line of scrimmage early and often. Its main tailback is Jashaun Corbin who is averaging 7.5 yards a carry this season. He also is third in the ACC in rushing with 714 yards on the ground.
Treshaun Ward is also a threat in the backfield for the Seminoles, as he is rushing for 7.1 yards a carry. He also has four touchdowns on the season.
“Offensively, [Florida State’s] committed to running the ball,” Doeren said. “They’re averaging over seven yards a carry. They’re probably the best two running backs we’ve seen this season.”
If the Wolfpack want to come away from Tallahassee, Florida with a win, stopping the run will be of the utmost importance. Junior linebacker Drake Thomas, the reigning ACC linebacker of the week, will look to build off his 15-tackle performance from a week ago.
Under center for the Seminoles in Jordan Travis who has passed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven games played this season. Travis is also a threat in the run game, rushing for 340 yards and four touchdowns with his feet.
UCF transfer McKenzie Milton has also seen time at quarterback this season for the Seminoles. If Florida State struggles early on with Travis running the offense, do not be surprised to see Milton get a series to try and give the offense a spark.
The biggest threat on the outside for the Seminoles is Ontaria Wilson who leads the team with three touchdowns on the year. Leading Florida State in receiving yards is Keyshawn Helton with 227.
Defensively, Florida State is giving up 26.88 points per game while allowing 162.1 yards rushing and 225.3 yards passing.
The heart and soul of the Seminoles defense is Jermaine Johnson II. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, he has made his presence known this season with 7.5 sacks, which leads the ACC.
Another standout on the Florida State defense is defensive back Jammie Robinson. He leads the Seminoles with 54 tackles on the season, and also has one interception.
“[Florida State] is simplified on defense and they’re playing better,” Doeren said.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary will look to keep his great season going, as he has thrown for 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions. One thing NC State will look to improve on this week is the run game. Against Louisville the Wolfpack was held to just 44 yards rushing.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.