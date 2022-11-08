No. 17 NC State football is set to wrap up its home schedule against the Boston College Eagles in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12. This game holds extra significance for the Pack, which is one game short of breaking the school record of consecutive home wins at 17.
This weekend’s matchup will mark the 19th meeting between the Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 ACC) and the Eagles (2-7, 1-5 ACC). Despite Boston College holding a two-game advantage in the all-time series, NC State has won three of the last four meetings.
Before the season, many people thought Boston College would emerge as one of the best teams in the ACC. This season has been a different story, however, as the Eagles are on pace to miss a bowl game for the third season under head coach Jeff Hafley. They are looking for their first conference victory since an impressive win over Louisville back on Oct. 1.
During a losing effort to Duke last week, Boston College had to turn to backup quarterback Emmett Morehead after fifth-year Phil Jurkovec was sidelined due to injury. Morehead had an impressive game, throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Joseph Griffin Jr. and Zay Flowers each put forth a solid performance as they each had two touchdown receptions. However, the Eagle defense was not as effective, allowing 407 total yards — 249 of which came on the ground.
For the Wolfpack, there is much optimism about the NC State squad as both the offense and defense put together a solid performance against Wake Forest last week. Over the past two games, the Pack’s offense has completely shifted its trajectory since freshman quarterback MJ Morris has stepped in behind center. The offense gained 325 total yards in the victory over the Demon Deacons and is now ready to face a Boston College defense that allows an average of 369 yards allowed per game.
With the emergence of Morris under center, the red-and-white’s receiving corps has begun to display its true potential. In its previous game, NC State totalled 210 passing yards, a large chunk of which can be also attributed to graduate receiver Thayer Thomas. His speedy skill set has been crucial for the Pack as he led the team in receiving yards last week. Junior receiver Keyon Lesane and graduate receiver Darryl Jones will also be turned to after posting solid outings last week. The Pack’s passing game will be tested as the Boston College defense averages a modest 217.7 passing yards allowed.
The rushing attack for NC State will also look to have a solid day as it faces a unit that currently allows 152.2 rushing yards per game. Last week, the running game was average as the unit put together 115 yards. With the use of Morris’ running ability and the return of sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, NC State aims to use every single asset in the run game to add to its offensive attack.
The NC State offense will need to watch out for the likes of Eagle linebacker Vinny DePalma. Currently, he has collected 65 total tackles, five of which were for a loss and one sack on the season. Another name to keep in mind is defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. He’s had a very strong season, racking up 48 total tackles on the year with 10.5 of those for a loss. He has also collected a very impressive six sacks on the year.
The Pack’s defense continues to prove its greatness each and every week, and throughout the season the squad has been led by its talented linebacker core. Graduate Isaiah Moore and junior Drake Thomas made some very impressive displays last week, combining for 19 total tackles and three sacks. The two of them, in addition to redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson, will be crucial in helping shut down the Eagles signal caller. This opportunity appears promising as the offensive unit of Boston College only averages 320.1 of total yards and 18.8 points per game.
The secondary faces a tough test this week as the unit will face the duo of aforementioned receivers in Griffin and Flowers. The Wolfpack secondary looks to build off of a strong performance last week, where they intercepted three passes. Graduate defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr. and senior safety Tanner Ingle will lead the unit against an underrated BC receiving corps that averages 251.8 passing yards per game.
Finally, the NC State defense will look to feast in regards to the running game as the Pack only allows an average of 102.7 yards. It faces an Eagles unit that only averages 68.3 rushing yards per game. Even though the unit as a whole put together a decent showing of 108 yards last week against Duke.
The Eagles have not had the success they envisioned this season but they still possess several pieces that could prove problematic for the Pack. Going into this game, NC State opens as 19-point favorites over Boston College and the Eagles hope to end a four-game losing streak.
Kickoff against the Eagles is set for 3:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium.