NC State football is set to open its 2023 season on the road against the UConn Huskies on Thursday, Aug. 31.
This matchup will mark the fourth time these two teams have faced off. The Pack has won all three of the previous meetings with the most recent being a 41-10 win over the Huskies last September.
UConn has a lot to prove this fall. Last season under first-year head coach Jim Mora, the team got off to a rocky start with a 1-4 start to the season. However, the Huskies made some much needed adjustments to finish the year with a 6-6 record before dropping their bowl game to Marshall.
The Huskies’ success hinges on the shoulders of quarterback Joseph Fagnano. The Maine transfer was very efficient in his last season with the Bears when he threw for 2,231 yards, 15 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He will certainly give UConn stability behind center as the team only averaged 111.9 yards through the air per game in 2022.
The Huskies’ roster boasts some formidable pass catchers, including wide receiver Cameron Ross. Despite dealing with injuries throughout the past two seasons, Ross hopes to replicate the success he had during the 2019 season, when he posted 723 yards and four touchdowns.
Transfers Geordon Porter and Brett Buckman also look to give a boost to the UConn aerial attack. Limiting their contributions will be critical for NC State, which could be a challenge given that the red-and-white was average in regards to passing defense in 2022, allowing 222.9 yards per game. However, the Pack’s secondary returns junior Aydan White and redshirt junior Shyheim Battle, who combined for six interceptions last season at cornerback.
The running game for UConn was significantly better than its passing game last season, compiling a respectable 191 yards per contest. This unit is headed by the likes of running backs Victor Rosa and Devontae Houston.
Rosa, who returns as the team’s leading rusher from last season, will be a name to keep an eye out for. As a true freshman, Rosa commanded attention by running for 636 yards and powered in 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Houston rushed for 538 yards and three touchdowns while recording a solid 6.9 yards per carry.
This contest against the Huskies should prove to be a good early test for the NC State defense. Last season, the Pack was very strong in regards to its run defense as it only allowed 102.8 yards per game, which was good for third-best in the ACC. With the return of names such as graduate linebacker Payton Wilson and junior defensive tackle Davin Vann, it should certainly be interesting to see if their 2022 success will be replicated.
Looking at the other side of the football, NC State lines up against a UConn defense that returns eight of its starters from last season. This Husky lineup includes linebacker Jackson Mitchell, who finished 2022 with the fourth-highest tackle total in the country with 140. Fellow linebacker Noah Plack is also set for a big season. A transfer from Delaware, he posted an impressive 93 tackles, which earned him All-CAA honors.
UConn’s defense also bolsters the talents of defensive lineman Eric Watts. He proved to be a complete presence on the field last year as he compiled 49 total tackles, seven sacks, forced two fumbles and also blocked a pair of field goals.
It will be interesting to see how NC State’s running game fares against the UConn defense. Largely due to injuries, the Wolfpack ground game didn’t see the results it desired in 2022. However, with the return of senior running back Jordan Houston and sophomore Michael Allen, a bounce back is almost definitely in store for the Wolfpack.
The Pack’s new signal caller, graduate Brennan Armstrong, will lead a largely unproven receiving core in its first test of the season. Last season, the Wolfpack only averaged 226.1 yards through the air. It will operate against a Husky crew that allowed 220.6 yards per game last season.
This UConn squad is led by defensive backs Durante Jones and Malik Dixon-Williams. The pair were impressive in coverage last season as they each posted 90 or more tackles and combined for eight pass-breakups and three interceptions.
NC State finds itself on the road for week one for the second straight season. It certainly will not be an easy trip for the red-and-white as it takes on a feisty UConn group which should look completely different than the one it faced in Carter-Finley last fall.
Kickoff against the Huskies is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Rentschler Field. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
