With the start of the 2023 football season quickly approaching, NC State’s offense will transform from last season. While changes at quarterback and offensive coordinator headline the new-look unit, the Pack’s receiving core will look very different this year. After losing three of its top four wide receivers, the red-and-white will need new faces to emerge as key players.
The Wolfpack’s top returning receiver from last season is senior Keyon Lesane, who caught 31 passes for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2022. Most notably, against Wake Forest last season, he earned a career high of 71 yards, showcasing his potential for an expanded role this season. At 5 foot 11 inches and 195 pounds, Lesane is a smaller receiver who will best fit in the slot, taking over former receiver Thayer Thomas’ role.
16 ➡️ 15 = 6!📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/dPdnzFZv29— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 6, 2022
Transferring in from ACC rival Clemson, redshirt sophomore receiver DJ Collins is a possible outside receiving option for the red-and-white. At 6 foot 4 inches, Collins has the size to win contested catches and should be a weapon in the red zone and in the deep passing game. However, after only appearing in three games last season, the former Tiger will need to play up to his potential in order to compete with NC State’s other receiving options.
Dacari Collins pic.twitter.com/d56DjvI10K— Clemson Highlights (@ClemsonRT) May 29, 2023
Junior receiver Porter Rooks is a potential breakout candidate for the Wolfpack. Rooks was highly touted as a four-star receiver coming out of high school and with plenty of targets up for grabs, he has the opportunity to make his name known. After struggling to get on the field, Rooks made an impact down the stretch with seven receptions in the final pair of regular season games. After patiently waiting over the last three seasons, Rooks is a player that could burst onto the scene for NC State in 2023.
While not a wide receiver, graduate tight end Trent Pennix could be a key pass catcher for the Pack. Pennix is a difficult matchup for defenses — he’s bigger than most corners and quicker than most linebackers. After suffering an injury in last year’s season opener against East Carolina, Pennix never found his rhythm and finished the year with eight receptions for 111 yards. If healthy, Pennix can be a versatile weapon, especially in the middle of the field.
Well, that was quick!📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/gqyFxYojsg— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 12, 2022
Redshirt sophomore receiver Julian Gray is a speedster that could open up the offense in Raleigh. Last season, Gray saw most of his action on special teams where he placed second in the conference in kickoff return average. Gray’s athleticism is his best asset and he has the potential to turn short catches into long gains from the slot for the red-and-white.
Sophomore receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. has the size and athleticism to break out for the Wolfpack. The 6 foot 2 inch receiver only had three catches during his freshman campaign, but showed potential to make explosive plays, averaging 26.3 yards per catch. As of right now, NC State is lacking a proven deep threat, and Timmons has the chance to fill that role.
Sensational throw by Ben Finley to Terrell Timmons Jr. for the score! 🐺@PackFootball | #ACCFootball📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/aYUDsKstUZ— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 25, 2022
In addition to the returning options for the Wolfpack, freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion could make an immediate impact in Raleigh. At 5 foot 11 inches, Concepcion is on the smaller side and would likely fit best as a slot receiver. After shining in the spring game, Concepcion may find his way to the field early in 2023.
One other potentially impactful freshman for the Wolfpack is tight end Juice Vereen. Built in the same mold as Pennix, Vereen provides versatility as he lined up as a tight end and a receiver in high school. With his combination of athleticism and size, watch for Vereen to make an impact early.
With a plethora of options at receiver, the Wolfpack offense has potential to take a major step forward in 2023. However, none of the Pack’s receivers are a proven commodity at the collegiate level just yet. For the red-and-white to have a strong season, it will be critical for multiple receivers to break out — and quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.