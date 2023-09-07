In its first game of the 2023 season, NC State football traveled to Hartford, Connecticut and beat the UConn Huskies in a 24-14 showing.
After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, some may have been concerned about the state of the defense. However, the unit quickly recovered, forcing six punts, one turnover and allowing only seven points for the remaining 56 minutes of the game.
Defensive line
After an up-and-down season last year, the defensive line started the year with a middling performance, recording two sacks and zero quarterback hurries. Junior defensive tackle Davin Vann led the line, finishing with five tackles and one sack, while junior defensive lineman Red Hibbler picked up the other sack.
The rest of the line combined for four tackles and gave up 160 rushing yards on 26 carries. However, most of those yards came from a 71-yard touchdown run by UConn running back Victor Rosa.
Moving forward, the line must find a way to limit explosive plays and apply more pressure on the quarterback.
Grade: C+
Linebackers
The Wolfpack’s linebackers starred throughout the game, despite having lost key players Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore to the NFL.
Graduate linebacker Payton Wilson quickly reminded everyone why he is one of the best linebackers in the nation — he led the team with 10 total tackles, eight of which were solo and one being a tackle for loss. Wilson also capped off UConn’s final drive with an interception.
Junior linebacker Devon Betty had a solid game, finishing with four tackles, while senior Jaylon Scott was close behind with three tackles. Combined, this linebacking core proved to still be one of the better groups in the country.
Grade: A
Secondary
The Wolfpack secondary faced a favorable matchup against a team that struggles in the passing game. The group did not waste the opportunity, allowing just 113 passing yards and zero passing touchdowns for the entire game.
Although unable to capitalize on potential interceptions, the secondary deserves full credit for holding UConn quarterback Joseph Fagnano to only a 53% completion percentage along with a 44.8 QBR. They did not allow any deep passing plays, holding receivers to short catches for the entire game.
There was not an individual standout, but collectively the secondary had a good performance. Sophomore safety Sean Brown had three tackles and two passes defended, while junior cornerback Aydan White had three tackles and a pass defense.
The only concern is the lack of turnovers, which will be necessary to defeat stronger opponents later in the season.
Grade: A
