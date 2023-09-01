NC State football traveled to Connecticut to face off against the UConn Huskies, emerging with a 24-14 win. The game was characterized by strong performances from both teams, but it was the red-and-white’s resilience and execution that secured the win.
The Pack (1-0) displayed a balanced rushing attack, scoring three times on the ground. Graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s dual-threat prowess was pivotal in securing the victory, along with a defensive effort that held the Huskies (0-1) to 273 total yards.
The game kicked off with UConn’s quarterback Joe Fagnano executing a well-designed run, efficiently moving the Huskies offense down the field, culminating in an opening drive touchdown for the home side.
NC State answered with an opening drive score of its own. The first offensive snap was a 15-yard run from senior running back Jordan Houston, a play that set the pace for the Wolfpack offense. Armstrong’s fast-tempo style and well-timed passes kept the chains moving, leading to his first touchdown as a member of the Wolfpack. Armstrong ran it in from the four-yard line to tie the game at 7-7.
The First TD of 2023 belongs to none other than Brennan Armstrong!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/KNbRJLY8u1— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 1, 2023
The second quarter saw a change in pace, with both teams struggling to get much going after their respective opening drives. Neither team could complete passes down the field, allowing defenders to key in on the run.
Senior wide receiver Keyon Lesane gave the red-and-white life with back-to-back large gains out of the backfield, proving to be hard to bring down in open space.
“[Freshman receiver KC Concepcion] and Keyon are two guys that you're not just going to sweep them down, you have to tackle them,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “They’re stronger than people think, they don’t get credit because of their size but they're really hard to tackle.”
The Pack had two field goal attempts towards the end of the half. Graduate kicker Brayden Narveson missed his first attempt from 50 yards out but converted on his second attempt from a distance of 44 yards as the half expired, putting NC State up 10-7.
The Wolfpack received the ball for the start of the second half, but the drive was stalled by a sack on Armstrong, the first of the game. UConn’s drive didn’t fare any better — an attempt at a touch pass ended in a collision between its running back and receiver, proving crucial in an early-drive stop for NC State.
The third quarter saw the emergence of sophomore running back Michael Allen. By catching passes and running up the middle Allen proved himself as a tough tackle for the opposition. Joining Allen in the backfield was junior running back Delbert Mimms III, who came up short on a crucial third down in the red zone, leading to an aggressive 4th-and-1 attempt.
Armstrong missed his receiver in the end zone, but was granted a first down due to a pass interference call, allowing Mimms III to punch it in for a touchdown two plays later, extending the Wolfpack lead to 17-7.
UConn swiftly responded with a 71-yard touchdown run, narrowing the gap to 17-14 within seconds. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty enforced on the kickoff and a late hit on the punt return set NC State on UConn’s 27-yard line.
The game briefly halted as graduate safety Rakeim Ashford was stretchered off the field with an injury. After the emotional stoppage, Armstrong and Allen connected for an 18-yard catch-and-run. Armstrong then ran the ball in for his second rushing touchdown, opening the game up 24-14.
The score stayed there, with NC State’s defense hitting its stride and the offense chewing clock. Davin Vann recorded the team’s first sack, halting the first UConn drive of the quarter.
Although Armstrong struggled to connect with his receivers, he continued to run effectively. The graduate ran the ball a game-high 19 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
“I get some of the comments saying ‘oh I didn’t know you could run like that,’” Armstrong said. “I'm just happy we won today, however way it can help this team … that’s all that matters.”
Senior linebacker Jaylon Scott and redshirt junior defensive lineman Red Hibbler contributed to the defensive efforts with open-field tackles and a sack. Combined with the efforts of graduate linebacker Payton Wilson, the Pack effectively shut down the Huskies offense in the fourth quarter.
Wilson stood out during the game, making tackles, deflections and securing the game sealing interception, allowing Armstrong to take a knee for the final offensive snap.
“To win a game like [this], your best players have to make plays in key moments,” Doeren said. “And he's one of our best players.”
NC State’s strong start to the season sets the stage for its home opener against Notre Dame next week at Carter-Finley Stadium at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9.
“It's gonna be a big one,” Armstrong said. “I mean, I know everyone's looking forward to this one. A big time game coming into our house. What else could you ask for?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.