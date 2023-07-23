With training camp just around the corner, NC State football made a late addition to its roster, adding eighth-year receiver Bradley Rozner — a transfer from Rice. The 6-foot-5 receiver began his collegiate career in 2016 at Cisco College and later transferred to the Owls after three seasons. Rozner churned out a productive 2022 season, posting 876 yards and 10 touchdowns off of 44 catches.
One of Rozner’s best skills is his strong catching ability — an asset that the Wolfpack will greatly benefit from. After losing sure-handed receiver Thayer Thomas to the NFL this past year, NC State will need a reliable option to move the chains.
In addition to making routine catches, Rozner also has the ability to make the spectacular catches that former receiver Devin Carter showcased in Raleigh. With the combination of Thomas’ reliability and Carter’s highlight ability, Rozner’s skill set will undoubtedly be valuable for the Wolfpack.
The jump ball goes the way of the Owls ‼️Bradley Rozner reels it in take regain the lead!@RiceFootball | #CUSAFB pic.twitter.com/YCl8B1skuZ— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) October 29, 2022
Rozner also possesses rare size at 6-foot-5, making him an ideal red zone target for new graduate quarterback, Brennan Armstrong. As the Pack’s tallest receiver, Rozner will be a matchup nightmare for defensive backs. Having a player of this size will make jump balls much easier for the Wolfpack — a much needed option in the red zone, where receivers have less space to work.
While Rozner is a phenomenal option in the red zone, he also offers deep threat potential. Despite not being the fastest player on the field, Rozner excels at finding open space downfield. As a result, he averaged 19.9 yards per catch — the fourth highest in the nation last season.
Additionally, Rozner is very difficult to bring down in the open field as he’s able to convertdeep passes into longer touchdowns. His ability as a deep threat could be key in opening up the offense to create big plays for himself and others.
TJ McMahon ☄️ Bradley RoznerA 75 yard bomb from @RiceFootball! pic.twitter.com/qlg26VEl7Z— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 11, 2022
Rozner is comparable to Syracuse receiver-turned-tight end Oronde Gadsden II – who broke out under new offensive coordinator Robert Anae last season. Like Rozner, Gadsden II is 6-foot-5 and excels at racking up touchdowns and long receptions. With Robert Anae now taking on the offensive coordinator role at NC State, Rozner could have his potential maximized by Anae the same way Gadsden’s was.
Rozner’s ability and size offers a large upside for the Wolfpack, but he also comes with some risk. Rozner is eligible for his eighth season of college football because of a series of injuries throughout his career, forcing him to miss most of the 2017, 2020 and 2021 seasons. But if he can remain healthy, Rozner could be a force for the red-and-white.
In an unproven receiver room, Rozner offers experience and proven talent. Teaming up with the Virginia transfer and graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Pack may have found a dynamic duo for 2023. Rozner can be a safety valve for Armstrong or create opportunities for explosive plays downfield with his versatility. Whichever role Rozner fills this season, he is set to be one of NC State’s top offensive weapons.
