NC State extended head football coach Dave Doeren’s contract through 2026, an agreement that also includes a compensation increase, NC State Athletics announced Thursday, Feb. 24.
"NC State is home for my entire family and I'm so grateful to Chancellor Woodson and Boo Corrigan for their support and commitment to Wolfpack Football," Doeren said in a statement. "We continue to build something special in Raleigh and I'm so excited about the future."
Along with the new deal with Doeren, all 10 assistant coaches have also received new agreements, according to the statement.
"Dave continues to provide tremendous leadership for NC State football and elevate the standards for our program," Corrigan said in a statement. "We continue to see competitive growth, academic growth and there is great continuity among our entire staff. Dave and Sara are deeply invested in both the NC State and Raleigh communities and we're excited for even greater days ahead."
The new deal was approved by both the NC State Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors.
Last season, Doeren led NC State to a 9-3 record with the team going undefeated at home. According to the statement, just eight Power Five programs have recorded more wins in the last two years than the Pack.
The 2022-23 season will be Doeren’s 10th as the Pack’s head coach.