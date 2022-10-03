In its biggest game of the regular season, NC State dropped the ball.
While the defense wasn’t perfect, it did its job better than the offense, keeping the game close. Unfortunately, with little support from the offense, the Wolfpack defense ran out of gas in the second half, giving up key plays in critical moments.
Missing senior nickelback Tyler Baker-Williams, the Wolfpack already faced a challenge in the Tiger’s passing attack. Lacking a serious pass rush, the Pack allowed Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to consistently lead the Tigers to points. By the end of the night Uiagalelei accounted for 282 yards and three touchdowns. To get back on track, finding a pass rush needs to be a priority.
Defensive Line
The defensive line had a few good moments, but most of the game was forgettable at best for this unit. Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson utilizes a 3-3-5 scheme, meaning he only plays 3 defensive linemen on a given play, which leads to less sacks for the D line. However, it is inexcusable for a defensive line to have zero sacks. Inability to reach the quarterback leaves defensive backs trying to cover longer, leading to busts in coverage. With plenty of time to scan the field, Uiagalelei was able to pick apart the Wolfpack defense.
In run defense, NC State’s defensive line wasn’t great, but they managed to slow Clemson’s star running back Will Shipley. Entering the game, Shipley averaged 6.8 yards per carry, but the Pack slowed him to 4.3 yards per carry in this game. While Shipley was still productive, he wasn’t dominant against the Wolfpack.
Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t contain Uiagalelei in the running game. The 6-foot-4 quarterback was a challenge to tackle, rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns. His 38 yard scramble was a critical let down for the Wolfpack. As the linebackers and secondary worked to cover Clemson’s receivers, the defensive line let Uiagalelei run free.
Grade: D+
Linebackers
NC State’s biggest strength on defense is the linebacking core, which left everything on the field against the Tigers. All three starters racked up tackles and slowed the Clemson offense. Redshirt junior linebacker Payton Wilson led the team with 10 total tackles, while graduate linebacker Isaiah Moore made 2.5 tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Drake Thomas had another great performance, racking up eight tackles and a quarterback hurry. Thomas’ ability to disrupt plays shined tonight as he constantly made timely plays. Without these linebackers, Clemson could have done far more damage to NC State, especially through Shipley.
Grade: A
Secondary
The injury bug is unfortunately hitting the secondary and it showed. Already down Baker-Williams, the secondary lost graduate safety Cyrus Fagan to injury. In the second half, graduate cornerback Derek Pitts Jr. went down with an injury on the same play that he was flagged for targeting, leaving the Pack’s secondary even more depleted.
The defensive backs that did play produced mixed results. Sophomore cornerback Aydan White had another good performance, breaking up multiple passes. White’s emergence has been one of the best surprises of the season. Senior safety Tanner Ingle also had a big day, making six tackles, including two for losses. His performance along with the linebackers helped limit Clemson’s potent rushing attack.
With the spotlight on them, NC State’s secondary struggled to make big plays. The biggest missed opportunity came when White dropped an interception that could have resulted in a big return, good field position for the offense and a golden opportunity to score. Missing out on these types of opportunities left NC State struggling to keep up with Clemson. It should be noted the defensive line’s failure to pressure the quarterback placed the secondary in a very tough spot.
Grade: B-