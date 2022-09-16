The No. 1 NC State women’s cross country team and NC State men’s cross country team opened their seasons by demolishing opponents at the Adidas XC Challenge at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC on Friday, Sept. 16
Both squads took the top spot in the team standings and earned several top-10 finishes. Senior Sam Bush and junior Brett Gardner each clocked new personal bests as the top finishers for the Wolfpack women and men, respectively.
The Wolfpack men saw six runners finish in the top 10 with Gardner, junior Ian Harrison and junior J.J. Malach leading the way. The trio finished right behind first-place finisher Micah Gilpatric from Charleston Southern for second, third and fourth place, respectively. All three Wolfpack runners earned new personal bests with Gardner clocking in at 17:30.9, Harrison at 17:36.9 and Malach at 17:49.0.
“So far this year, I think it’s going pretty well,” said Gardner. “We basically packed together early and did what we said we were going to do.”
The men’s side saw graduate David Vorbach and junior Jake Toomey follow right behind in fifth and sixth, respectively, and sophomore Miles Ally rounding out the top 10 in eighth. Juniors Daniel McGoey and Zach Hughes finished in 19th and 28th while sophomore Wesley Larson rounded out the Pack’s finishers in 43rd.
After a sixth place finish at the ACC championships a year ago, head coach Rollie Geiger is hoping to change things around in his 42nd year with the Wolfpack.
“I think we're gonna have a better squad than a year ago,” Geiger said. “I think we're gonna be significantly better. But again, we're kind of growing into that. We had a couple of guys not in the lineup. Once they're in the lineup, I think we're pretty good.”
Women’s XC
The women’s side swept the podium as Bush combined with junior Marlee Starliper and redshirt senior Mariah Howlett for first, second and third place, respectively. With Bush clocking in at 16:14.5, Starliper at 16:20.1 and Howlett at 16:37.5, each of the Pack’s top three set personal bests, though Starliper’s time was her first in a collegiate 5k.
“It was nice to get the rust busted,” Bush said. “I didn't really know what to expect so it's nice to just get some results from the whole team.”
The Wolfpack dominated the standings with seven of the top-eight finishers hailing from NC State, including graduate Savannah Shaw, junior Gionna Quarzo, freshman Grace Hartman and sophomore Brooke Rauber taking fifth through eighth place, respectively.
Redshirt junior Shannon Sefton, junior Alyssa Hendrix and freshman Olivia Haas just missed out on the top 10, finishing 11th through 13th, respectively. Freshman Briley Bickerstaff rounded out the Wolfpack finishers in 16th.
“We were really happy with the depth we showed today,” said head coach Laurie Henes. “[We’re] getting started and really excited to go to Notre Dame and step it up a notch.”
If the fact that all of NC State’s runners finished in the top 16 didn’t give it away, the women ran away with the competition. Though Hartman and Bickerstaff ran unattached and thus did not count towards the team standings, the Wolfpack finished with just 17 points, boasting a nice cushion of 69 points over the second-place Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 86.
Though the Pack cruised to victory in this season-opener, the Adidas XC Challenge is more or less a tune-up for future meets. As the Wolfpack women come off a national championship in 2021, the school’s first team title since 1983, the pressure is on as the quest for a repeat begins.
“I feel like we all feel really — or at least I feel — a little bit of pressure coming into the season,” Bush said. “I was just trying to be like, ‘it's a whole new team, a whole new aspect to look at this season.’”
On the flip side, others feel that the impact of that 2021 championship remains significant even as a new season rolls around.
“On the women's side, they're not defending anything,” Geiger said. “That was last year and last year is over. We talked about this all the time: they're defending nothing. I know they've won a national title but they're not defending it. That trophy is not gonna go away.”
The Wolfpack’s next opportunity to make some noise will come on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.