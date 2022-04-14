The NC State baseball team won thanks to a walk-off sac fly for the second game in a row, taking the series opener against Boston College, 4-3, just 48 hours after beating UNC-Wilmington in the exact same way.
With the bases loaded and one out on the board, senior center fielder Devonte Brown stepped up and delivered a fly ball to right field. Sophomore right fielder Noah Soles tagged up and scored, giving the Wolfpack (21-11, 8-7 ACC) its second walk-off win of the week.
DEVO WALK OFF!!! WOLFPACK WINS!!! pic.twitter.com/prH03egKyP— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 15, 2022
While the Pack got the last laugh, it was the Eagles (15-19, 3-13 ACC) who struck first thanks to a wild pitch. NC State responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame, building a 3-1 lead across the first five innings.
The Eagles wouldn’t stay down for long, however, with the visitors scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3 and set up the eventual walk-off.
Soles started the Pack’s ninth inning with a single, advancing to second after a sacrifice bunt from senior second baseman J.T. Jarrett. A walk followed by a fielding error moved Soles to third and set Brown up to win the game.
Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Logan Whitaker got the start for the Pack. Throwing a full five innings, Whitaker allowed just one earned run on five hits, striking out seven along the way.
Sophomore righty Justin Lawson, junior righty Baker Nelson and sophomore lefty Chris Villaman all appeared out of the pen. Villaman was credited with the win after recording the final out in the top of the ninth. Nelson allowed just one hit in his 1.2 innings of work, while Lawson allowed two earned runs on five hits.
The Wolfpack will have the opportunity to clinch the series on Friday, April 15, with the first pitch at Doak Field set for 6:30 p.m.