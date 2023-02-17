Not even inclement weather and ominous storm clouds could save Wagner from being thrashed by NC State baseball in its season-opener.
The red-and-white ruthlessly took care of business despite the rain, running up the score and nearly shutting out the Seahawks on the way to its 14-1 victory.
“We’re just glad to play,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “We’re glad to get on our field — it’s a beautiful field. I think a lot of fans turned out on a day that wasn’t [promising] for good weather, and a lot of fans came back through that rain delay.”
The Pack wasted no time on offense, and before long, No. 21 NC State (1-0) led 6-0 thanks to a flurry of singles from its reloaded lineup, and once sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart hit the Pack’s inaugural home run in the fifth, the Seahawks (0-1) were left scrambling.
While NC State continued to tack on runs in the final three innings, Wagner got nothing going offensively — something that redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Logan Whitaker saw to personally. Whitaker threw seven scoreless innings as the starter and hurled three strikeouts. More impressively, though, he wasn’t afraid to attack opposing hitters, forcing soft contact that continually sent the Seahawks back to the dugout frustrated.
“He just went out and pounded the zone, and pounded the zone,” Avent said. “I think he went seven innings and threw 78 pitches — it was incredible. So he was really, really good.”
While Whitaker and the defense handled business in the near-shutout, NC State’s bats took little time to warm up. The Wolfpack jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a two-RBI single from sophomore shortstop Payton Green. All in all, Green yielded three RBIs and two runs on three hits.
NC State was quick to add to its advantage and made it 6-0 by the end of the second frame, making contact and hitting singles with ease, a trend that continued throughout the game. Green notched his third and final RBI of the afternoon, while transfers junior left fielder Carter Trice and graduate right fielder Trevor Candelaria’s singles gave the Wolfpack several opportunities to score on the Seahawks.
The third inning passed without incident from either team, although a patch of ominous-looking storm clouds rolling through Raleigh paused the game for 30 minutes. NC State’s players did their best to keep warm, a difficult feat in the face of a fierce cold front.
“You can sit there and think, ‘oh man, I might get tired,’” Whitaker said. “But you get out there, stay loose, have a plan. You can’t just sit down for 30, 45 minutes, so we kept on moving and … stayed hot.”
Clearly, the Pack wasn’t fazed by the delay because just as the rain began to dissipate and play resumed, Cozart smashed the Pack’s first home run of the season over Doak Field’s newly-renovated outfield wall, adding two more runs to the count.
Got out of here in a hurry 💨 pic.twitter.com/sbRgn3cBqe— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 17, 2023
The red-and-white didn’t stop there. NC State loaded the bases in the seventh, and with no outs, ran the score up even more. After a sacrifice fly from graduate center fielder Parker Nolan, sophomore designated hitter Chase Nixon ripped a double into the gap that ricocheted off the wall, extending NC State’s lead to 11-0. To finish the inning, junior third baseman Gino Groover recorded his first RBI of the season, giving NC State a commanding 12-0 lead.
Tacking on two more! Chase hits one off the wall in left-center to make it 11-0 Pack.#Pack9 pic.twitter.com/pAZOMaRpG0— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 17, 2023
The Seahawks were able to prevent the full shutout in the eighth by taking advantage of NC State’s first pitching change. Once freshman righty Everette Harris relieved Whitaker, Wagner scored its only run of the night. Shortly after, NC State put the finishing touches on its 14-1 victory thanks to a double that freshman catcher Cannon Peebles laced into far right field, putting the Pack’s hit total at a whopping 19.
In the final frame, the Pack replaced Harris with redshirt junior righty Creed Watkins. The transfer impressively struck out the side in the ninth, setting a dominant tone for the rest of the weekend.
It wasn’t a surprise to see NC State pick up a rousing non-conference win, and fans were happy to see the Wolfpack play in Doak once again after a disappointing end to the 2022 season. Even in the midst of a rain delay and a stretched-out ballgame, the players looked just as happy as the crowd did.
“You’re always gonna have that nervous energy,” Whitaker said. “But … after the expectations of us last year and then having to overcome some obstacles, I think it really prepared us well to be calm and settled and ready to play this weekend.”
The Wolfpack will return to Doak on Saturday, Feb. 18 for its second game against the Seahawks. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.