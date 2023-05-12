CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After last night’s late-game meltdown, it was hard to imagine a worse way for NC State baseball to fall to its rival — UNC-Chapel Hill — with the season on the line.
But sure enough, the Tar Heels found a way to make it worse, clobbering the Pack 9-3 to win the series.
The tough times continued for the Wolfpack (31-17, 10-15 ACC), who didn’t score a run through the first six innings — during which time the Tar Heels (32-17, 13-11 ACC) built up a 6-0 lead, which proved to be insurmountable.
Early on, it looked as though it was going to be a pitcher’s duel between NC State’s junior right-hander Matt Willadsen and UNC’s Max Carlson, both of whom started the game strong as the Heels held a slim 1-0 lead through three innings.
However, things went south for Willadsen in the fourth. After giving up back-to-back singles to start the frame, Willadsen retired the next two batters but couldn’t escape the inning, allowing three more hits that brought through three runs and put the Heels up 4-0 after four.
That proved to be the end of the night for Willadsen, but not for UNC, who scored a run in each of the next two innings off junior left-hander Rio Britton before scoring three runs on bases-loaded walks in the seventh that saw three Wolfpack pitchers on the mound.
Meanwhile, Carlson continued to deal on the mound for the Heels, holding the Pack to two hits and just one run through seven innings. NC State’s first two runs both came off solo home runs, one by sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart in the seventh and the other by freshman first baseman Eli Serrano in the eighth, the latter of which marked Carlson’s end of the night.
The Pack’s only other run came on an RBI single by junior shortstop Kalae Harrison in the eighth, but it was an overall lackluster night for a team whose chances of making the NCAA Tournament are now on life support.
In general, it was a lackluster night offensively for the Pack, with Soles, Cozart, Harrison and Serrano earning the Pack’s only hits. Additionally, Cozart and Harrison’s homers came too little, too late, and weren’t enough to ever threaten the Heels’ large lead.
Defensively, NC State wasn’t any better as UNC tore through the Pack’s bullpen. The red-and-white used a total of five arms on the night and gave up 11 hits and five walks to a persistent Tar Heel offense.
A win in the series finale against UNC won’t be enough for NC State to take the series, but could give the team some much-needed confidence ahead of its last series of the regular season against Pitt next weekend.
Heading into this weekend, NC State needed a series win to keep its already-slim postseason hopes alive, but now the Pack will almost certainly need a miraculous run in the ACC Baseball Tournament to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.
NC State will try to salvage whatever is left of the series and avoid an embarrassing sweep on Saturday as the Pack faces the Heels in the series finale beginning at 2 p.m.
