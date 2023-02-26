NC State baseball continued its winning streak on Sunday at Doak Field, thrashing the Belmont Bruins 7-1 on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Wolfpack (7-0) put pressure on the Bruins (2-6) throughout, getting on base early and often. Meanwhile, the pitching staff held Belmont in check, allowing a solo homer run in the seventh.
“I thought [Belmont was] a good team — that team’s been very good for a while,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “That coach has been there for 26 years; he knows what he’s doing, and he’s very established.”
NC State lit up the scoreboard during the second frame — with a runner on first, sophomore first baseman Will Marcy blasted his second homer of the season to give the Pack a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, freshman catcher Cannon Peebles hit his first career home run to put NC State up 3-0.
After the Pack tallied one double and a walk in the fourth inning, Belmont replaced its starting pitcher. However, a walk loaded the bases and brought graduate right fielder Trevor Candelaria to the plate. His base hit brought one runner home, while a walk got another run on the board for the Wolfpack, making the score 5-0 through four frames.
“Today, we had a lot more quality at-bats throughout the lineup and throughout the game,” Avent said. “Today was totally different [from the previous games] — the run production equaled the same, but I thought today we had better at-bats.”
Freshman pinch hitter Eli Serrano stepped in during the fifth frame to hit his first career homer, a solo shot that put NC State up 6-0. The freshman class was key to the Wolfpack’s strong showing — Peebles and Serrano made big plays, and lefty Dominic Fritton made his second career start.
“You look for the opportunity, and I’m thankful I got it,” Serrano said. “Every day is a grind: do the same thing every day, show up to the field and wait for that time. Thankfully, I got it.”
Fritton’s performance against the Bruins included six strikeouts, five hits and only one run during his 6.1 innings, displaying his composure to work out of a compromising situation. In the second inning, the Bruins’ leadoff batter hit a double, but Fritton responded by recording a pair of strikeouts and an additional out to end the frame.
“Today, I was doing a really good job of trusting my offspeed stuff and being able to pound the zone as much as possible,” Fritton said. “[Avent] says win on Sunday, so that was really good to do.”
After one more strikeout in the seventh, Avent pulled Fritton and let junior righty Justin Lawson close out the game. During 2.2 innings, Lawson only allowed one hit and racked up four strikeouts. Lawson’s performance kept Belmont from clawing back into the game and left no doubt about the final score.
“I think our pitchers have been doing a really good job of limiting damage,” Fritton said. “We’re on the right path right now.”
With the series sweep, the Wolfpack remains one of only four undefeated teams in the ACC. The team has one more weekend series before getting into conference play.
The Pack will continue its homestand this week, hosting the Longwood Lancers on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ACCNX.