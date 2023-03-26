NC State baseball split a doubleheader against Boston College on Sunday as the Eagles clinched the series after winning the opener on Friday.
Coming off of a 12-2 win in game one of the doubleheader, the Wolfpack (17-7, 3-6 ACC) carried that momentum early in the second game but fell short in extra innings. The Eagles (17-5, 6-3 ACC) finished the series by winning 8-7 on a walk-off fly ball in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Game One
Following two scoreless innings to start the game, Boston College got on the board first as Joe Vetrano hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
NC State soon responded by quickly loading the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth. Sophomore shortstop Payton Green came to the plate and hit an RBI single, scoring sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart to get the Pack onto the board. However, that would be all the scoring in the inning as a quick foul out and a double play ended any chances of continuing the momentum.
After little to write home about in the fifth inning, NC State exploded onto the scene in the sixth with a three-run home run by freshman designated hitter — and rising star — Cannon Peebles, putting the Pack on top for the first time. NC State still had plenty in the tank as Cozart later hit a two-run RBI single, and by the time the sixth concluded, the Pack held a 6-2 lead.
As if it hadn’t already done enough damage, the Wolfpack was clearly eager to keep running up the score, as evidenced from its huge eighth inning. From the very beginning of the frame, it was obvious the Pack had something up its sleeve.
After the first two batters got on base, the Eagles intentionally walked Cozart — perhaps in an effort to minimize any more damage done by him — which loaded the bases. The Pack capitalized on this as sophomore right fielder Will Marcy drew a walk on the next at-bat, bringing home another run.
The very next at-bat truly tipped the scale in favor of the Pack when junior pinch hitter Carter Trice cleared the bases with a towering grand slam. With the score sitting at 11-2, there was little doubt of the outcome of this game. One more RBI single by graduate center fielder Parker Nolan made it 12-2, which would remain as the final score.
In the midst of the offensive masterclass, the efforts put forth by the Wolfpack’s pitching rotation shouldn’t be overlooked. NC State’s starter, junior right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen, was credited with the win, and he had a very effective start to the game. Despite allowing the Eagles to get on the board in the third inning, he was instrumental in ultimately shutting them down the following three frames. Ultimately, Willadsen finished the day only allowing two runs and forcing two strikeouts.
In the last two innings, the combined efforts of junior right-hander Sam Highfill and redshirt sophomore right-hander Baker Nelson kept the Eagles scoreless while only allowing one hit.
Game Two
The Pack’s early lead started in the top of the third inning with Cozart flying out to center, allowing Nolan to score the game's first run. The scoring in the inning continued soon after when sophomore left fielder Chase Nixon brought in two runs with his double to right center.
The Eagles responded with a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Freshman left-handed pitcher Dominic Fritton was relieved by Highfill in the fifth inning, who pitched earlier in the day. Fritton finished with a career-high eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched, but two runs on five hits saw his day come to an end.
Highfill allowed four runs in one inning of work, letting Boston College crawl its way back into the game.
The sixth inning saw an abundance of runs for both teams as Green started the scoring with a home run to left field. The Pack’s next run came on a wild pitch that allowed freshman first baseman Eli Serrano to score and Nolan to advance to third base.
The scoring was still not finished; a sacrifice fly to left field brought Nolan home and a Cozart double down the right field line brought junior second baseman Kalae Harrison in, giving the visitors a 7-2 lead.
The Eagles had a response of their own in the bottom of the sixth inning. Junior right-handed pitcher Justin Lawson replaced Highfill in the sixth, where Boston College’s lineup proved too much for the Wolfpack and its bullpen late in the game, recording four runs in the inning alone.
After scoring came to a standstill in the seventh inning, the tying run from the Eagles came in the eighth inning when Boston College hit a devastating home run to tie the score 7-7.
In extra innings, the Wolfpack leaned on Nelson, who was unable to find the strike zone and found himself in a bases-loaded jam as Eagles right fielder Travis Honeyman came to the plate with one out. Head coach Elliott Avent went to sophomore right-handed pitcher Carson Kelly in hopes of getting out of the jam, but Honeyman lifted a deep fly ball to right center field to bring in the game-winning run for the Eagles, defeating the Wolfpack 8-7.
NC State’s next game is Tuesday, March 28, when the Pack is set to take on UNC-Greensboro at Doak Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
