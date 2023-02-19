While NC State men’s basketball was busy running UNC-Chapel Hill out of PNC Arena, NC State baseball was completing its series sweep against Wagner just a couple of miles away, shutting out the Seahawks 9-0 at Doak Field.
After a nail-biting 3-2 win the day before, No. 21 NC State (3-0) left no doubts on the way to completing the series sweep. The Pack’s dominant defense, led by freshman left-handed pitcher Dominic Fritton, shutout the Seahawks (0-3). Meanwhile, the red-and-white’s offense exploded with a five-run sixth inning, and from there on out, Wagner had little hope of salvaging anything from the series.
While the Pack’s bats took a few innings to heat up, NC State’s pitching staff was lights out from beginning to end. After getting the starting nod earlier in the week as just a freshman, Fritton didn’t disappoint in his Wolfpack debut. Through 4.1 innings, he threw two strikeouts, three walks and only gave up one of Wagner’s three hits of the day.
With Fritton dealing, NC State drew first blood in the third inning when graduate right fielder Trevor Candelaria drove in two runs with a clutch two-out double into far left field.
The Pack’s party didn’t truly start until the sixth frame, where junior left fielder Carter Trice jumpstarted NC State’s big inning with a solo home run, the transfer’s first of the season.
After Trice’s solo shot, the red-and-white’s bats truly came to life. Graduate centerfielder Parker Nolan followed suit with his own solo homer, prompting a pitching change from Wagner. However, no matter the pitcher, NC State was still determined to run up the score.
Junior second baseman Kalae Harrison attacked the Seahawks’ new arm by hitting a double down the right field line. Right after, sophomore shortstop Payton Green rifled a single into left field, driving in Harrison and once Green stole second one play later, the Pack had yet another player in scoring position. Another double, this time from sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart, scored two more, bringing the total to 8-0.
With Fritton tapped out at 77 pitches, NC State brought in three other arms to complete the shutout. Redshirt senior righty Baker Nelson followed the freshman with a strikeout, one hit and no walks, while sophomore righty Carson Kelly and freshman righty Andrew Shaffner threw the final three frames of the day.
Even though the Seahawks’ offense was neutralized, NC State tacked on one more run in the seventh inning for good measure. Wagner threw four free-passes in the frame, walking home Nolan and pushing the lead to 9-0.
Two more uneventful innings ensued, but after the Pack’s monumental sixth inning, it was too late for the Seahawks to fight back, especially against NC State’s rolling pitching staff. Additionally, the Pack’s offense was resurrected after its shaky performance in its previous game.
After sweeping the Seahawks, NC State turns its attention to its first midweek game of the season — a road showdown with Coastal Carolina. First pitch against the Chanticleers is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.