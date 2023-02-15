Entering his 27th season at NC State, head coach Elliott Avent has constructed a talented roster to navigate another challenging ACC schedule. The Wolfpack lost sensational freshman Tommy White but added some key transfers to build a more balanced roster. With several impact players returning, the Wolfpack are poised for a big year.
Pack9 returns several talented batters, starting with junior infielder LuJames Groover. Consistent at the plate, Groover put together a 27-game hit-streak last season and recorded at least one hit in 48 of the team’s 57 games. On the season, Groover batted .364, a team high. He’s also a versatile piece in the field and is set to hold down third base this season.
Junior outfielder Noah Soles turned in a strong year at the plate last season, with a .321 batting average and only 25 strikeouts. While Soles doesn’t always go for the home run, he’s a reliable batter that finds ways to get on base. The next step for his improvement will be increasing his power as a hitter. Coming off a career year, Soles is likely going to be a key contributor for the Wolfpack.
Sophomore infielder Payton Green returns after starting every game as a freshman last season. A highly rated recruit coming out of high school, Green struggled with efficiency last season, batting .256 and striking out 60 times. However, Green still brought value to the lineup, especially after never failing to steal a base, tallying a team-high of 10 stolen bases. Projected to play shortstop this year, Green is an intriguing player worth watching this season.
Like Green, sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart found plenty of playing time as a freshman, starting in 42 games, but he also struggled to get in a rhythm, batting .240 on the year. However, Cozart flashed potential with some strong performances. On May 13 against Duke, Cozart went 3-4 with a double that drove in a pair of runs to tie the game. With improved consistency, Cozart can burst onto the scene this season.
Along with these players, the Pack found help at the plate in the transfer portal to help improve the team. Junior outfielder Carter Trice, who was a Second-Team-All-Conference USA selection at Old Dominion, is one of the top additions of the offseason. With a .288 batting average and 17 home runs last year, Trice brings a balance of consistency and power at the plate. As an added bonus, he started several games in both the outfield and the infield last year. Wherever Trice is this season, he projects as one of the better players for NC State.
The Wolfpack also brought in a pair of players from Davidson — graduate outfielders Parker Nolan and Trevor Candelaria. Nolan posted a career year last season with a .310 batting average and 15 home runs. Not to be outdone, Candelaria earned back-to-back All-Atlantic 10 first team awards while dominating at the plate. He led the team with 80 hits, while finishing second on the team with 13 stolen bases. This dynamic duo is set to be two of the Wolfpack’s key batters this season.
The Wolfpack bullpen lost some key pitchers this offseason, including Canaan Silver and Chris Villaman. Losing Silver in particular hurts, after he went 8-1 last season and recorded a 3.21 ERA.
Junior pitcher Matt Willadsen is set to be a regular starter again this season after making 14 starts last year. Willadsen led the team with 95 strikeouts last year, 30 more than anyone else on the team. He particularly shined in the ACC tournament, giving up only two runs in six innings against the Miami Hurricanes, who were ranked sixth in the country. Thanks to his strong performance, the Wolfpack pulled off the upset and advanced to the ACC semifinals. NC State will depend on Willadsen this season to be the team's ace.
Returning from a back injury that forced him to miss significant time, junior pitcher Sam Highfill looks to return to form this year. In 2021, the local product starred during the Wolfpack’s run to Omaha, Nebraska. Once in the College World Series, Highfill put on a masterclass against Vanderbilt, shutting out the Commodores in 7.1 innings. He also batted 3-4, showcasing his versatility. If healthy, Highfill could have a fantastic season.
Redshirt junior Logan Whitaker is the last experienced starter returning for Pack9. The 6-foot-6 pitcher was finally healthy and made 14 starts in 2022. With a season of experience under his belt, Whitaker looks to improve upon his 4.72 ERA and 2-4 record. Expect to see Whitaker on the mound throughout the season.
One more transfer to watch out for is redshirt junior Creed Watkins. The former Oklahoma Sooner could be a force in relief with his velocity. With the ability to throw in the upper 90s, Watkins has plenty of potential and is certainly worth looking out for.
Junior pitcher Rio Britton, a transfer from Oregon, adds depth to the bullpen and is a reliable reliever. The lefty gave up just a .188 batting average on his way to a 4-1 record in his last season and in case of injuries, Britton is also a strong candidate to fill in as a starter. The former Duck has a solid resume and could turn out to be one of the more impactful transfers for the Wolfpack.
With the addition of some key transfers, Pack9 is set for a big year. A strong transfer class can balance out the loss of the team’s best player, while returning starters will look to improve on last year’s performances. After missing out on the NCAA tournament last season, Avent’s squad appears to be one of the better teams in the ACC.