From the very beginning, NC State baseball had its way in Tuesday, May 17’s game, beating UNC-Greensboro 20-2. The game was rather short, concluding after 6.5 innings due to mercy rule.
The Wolfpack (33-17) had no problem dominating the Spartans (25-27) to begin its last home stretch of the year.
The bottom of the first inning began with senior center fielder Devonte Brown and sophomore first baseman LuJames Groover III drawing walks. The scoring then kicked off with sophomore right fielder Noah Soles driving in both Brown and Groover to give the Pack a quick 2-0 lead.
After redshirt junior shortstop Josh Hood reached first on a walk, senior second baseman J.T. Jarrett later crushed a home run that scored himself along with Soles and Hood.
A fourth walk in the inning occurred as freshman third baseman Payton Green also reached first, and he was soon driven in by freshman catcher Jacob Cozart. The inning continued as the top of the lineup returned with a single by Brown. Next, Groover smacked a home run over the wall, scoring three more runs. At the conclusion of the first inning, the score already sat at a convincing 9-0 differential in favor of the red-and-white.
BIG FLY FOR GINO! pic.twitter.com/8vcpBCPMC3— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 17, 2022
In the third inning, UNC-Greensboro scored its first run as Hogan Windish hit a homer to get the Spartans on the board. NC State continued to score as freshman designated hitter Tommy White smashed a home run which scored Brown and Groover, who had walked and singled, respectively. That blast tied the ACC freshman home run record, and the score sat at 12-1.
Wake up, Tommy Tanks just tied the ACC freshman home run record. pic.twitter.com/7UFRizxgd5— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 17, 2022
The scoring continued in the top of the fifth inning as the Spartans loaded the bases on walks and scored a run on a wild pitch. The Pack responded with a run of its own, however, as Soles hit a double that brought home Hood.
The bottom of the sixth inning was another huge frame, as sophomore left fielder Dominic Pilloli hit a solo blast. Later, a wild pitch allowed Green to score as he had singled to reach base earlier. More runs continued to come as White, Hood, Soles, and Jarrett all batted in at least one run. At the end of the inning, the score rested at 20-2.
DOM 💣 TO DEAD CENTER! pic.twitter.com/JrX7MjEE51— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 18, 2022
NC State saw several pitchers take the mound as head coach Elliott Avent was most likely trying to give them some experience in a game that was in the Pack’s favor throughout the contest. Sophomore righty Justin Lawson took the mound and pitched three innings, only allowing one run on two hits and striking out five batters.
In the top of the fourth, senior left-hander David Harrison took over to pitch for the next 1.1 innings, allowing two walks and one earned run. Freshman righty Carson Kelly and sophomore righty Garrett Payne were instrumental in helping the Pack close the game out, combining for four strikeouts, and neither allowing a hit.
The Wolfpack has now won three of its last four games as the ACC Championship is winding closer. NC State baseball will be back in action on Thursday, May 19, taking on Wake Forest at 6:30 p.m. at Doak Field in Raleigh.