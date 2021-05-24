The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the All-ACC baseball teams on Monday, May 24. NC State led all schools with seven selections.
Three members of the Wolfpack made the All-ACC First team: junior outfielder Jonny Butler (.406, 63 H, 12 HR, 41 RBI), junior DH Terrell Tatum (.326, 47 H, 11 HR, 32 RBI) and redshirt freshman shortstop Jose Torres (.309, 46 H, 6 HR, 33 RBI). Torres also made the All-Freshman Team.
Butler’s .406 batting average not only led the Wolfpack, but the whole of the ACC, and Tatum heated up late with a multi-homer game in each of the Pack’s last three series of ACC play. Torres was solid throughout the year, crushing 36 extra-base hits, including three triples.
Sophomore outfielder Tyler McDonough (.341, 61H, 13 HR, 35 RBI) and junior first baseman Austin Murr (.316, 56 H, 7 HR, 27 RBI) both made the All-ACC Second Team.
McDonough ranked second in the conference for runs scored (50) and his .654 slugging percentage ranked top five. Murr was dependable both at the plate and in the field for the Wolfpack, committing zero errors on 336 putouts.
A pair of Wolfpack pitchers, junior starting pitcher Reid Johnston (6-2, 71.2 IP, 4.40 ERA, 69 K, 1 SV) and junior reliever Evan Justice (4-2, 43.0 IP, 4.60 ERA, 51 K, 7 SV) made All-ACC Third Team.
Johnston’s 6-2 record ranked among the best in the ACC, with just two wins less than conference leader Austin Love (UNC). Johnston also ranked in the top 10 for innings pitched. Justice’s seven saves ranked third in the conference.
The Wolfpack will begin play in the ACC Championship on Thursday, May 27 taking on Pitt in Pool C.