The start of the NCAA tournament brings a fresh opportunity for every team — almost like starting a whole new year. NC State baseball took full advantage of this and defeated Campbell 5-1 in the first game of the Columbia Regional.
“Coming to a regional is something I didn’t have the privilege of doing during my four years at Davidson. … this was our goal this year, even from the beginning,” said graduate center fielder Trevor Candelaria. “Anything can happen when you get to the playoffs, and we showed that today. It’s the beginning of a new season.”
After missing the postseason a year ago, the Wolfpack (36-19) came out firing on all cylinders and seized an early lead. Redshirt junior righty Logan Whitaker kept the Camels (44-14) at bay over 4.2 innings pitched, giving up five hits and no runs. Despite being one of the hottest teams all year, averaging 9.8 runs per game, Campbell never established itself at the plate thanks to an excellent day on the mound.
“I thought [Whitaker] pitched outstanding against a great, offensive ballclub,” said head coach Elliot Avent. “The injuries he’s overcome in his career and to be out there in this situation — no matter what happens you're so proud of him.”
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack offense did its part against one of the better pitchers in college baseball, Cade Kuehler. NC State scored three runs off of seven hits against the Campbell ace, enough to power the Pack ahead. Junior third baseman LuJames Groover III rattled Kuehler early with a solo shot to left field in the first inning, giving NC State a 1-0.
That ball was crushed! 😱#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN+ / @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/n2MYxRCmFW— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 2, 2023
With the lead in hand, NC State added on during the third inning with a pair of runs. The Camels dropped what appeared to be an ordinary flyball was dropped by the Camels, allowing Groover to get into scoring position. Freshman catcher Cannon Peebles then doubled to drive in Groover. Sophomore left fielder Chase Nixon followed up with a double of his own, making the score 3-0.
“I had food poisoning on Monday, so actually I was out sick for two days. … Sometimes that might be a factor,” said Groover. “But I was able to come out here and get some good swings and [hit] some baseballs today.”
While the Pack grew its lead, it also protected it with some impressive fielding. In the bottom of the third, junior right fielder Noah Soles made a diving catch to prevent what likely could have been an extra-base hit. Not to be outdone, Nixon made a sliding catch in the outfield to add to the Wolfpack highlight reel and keep Campbell off the board.
Glovin’ it.Nixon 🤝 @NoahSoles2 pic.twitter.com/oCTgsQIRED— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 2, 2023
The teams settled into a 3-0 stalemate for the next several innings before the Camels began to rally. The Wolfpack turned to its bullpen and in the sixth inning, Campbell finally got on the board. A deep flyout allowed a baserunner to tag up and make the score 3-1. However, junior right-handed pitcher Justin Lawson was brought into the game with the bases loaded and slammed the door shut on the Camels with a strikeout.
With the fate of the game hanging in the balance, the Wolfpack stepped up to finish Campbell off. Groover blasted his second home run of the day in the seventh to add on a run, then graduate center fielder Trevor Candelaria hit a homer in the eighth to extend the lead to 5-1. With Lawson on the mound and the late offense, the Wolfpack left no doubt about the final result.
No doubt about it! ☄️#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN+ / @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/52eathr7x6— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 2, 2023
With the win, NC State advances into the winner’s bracket and will play the winner of South Carolina and Central Connecticut State on Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. in Founders Park.
