In its fourth matchup with Wake Forest in the past six days, the NC State baseball team finally came out with the 11-8 win to kick off its 2022 ACC Championship run.
Strong fifth and seventh innings powered the Pack (34-20, 15-15 ACC) over the red hot Deacs (39-17-1 15-15-1 ACC), who entered the afternoon on a five-game winning streak.
Sophomore right hander Justin Lawson took the mound in only his second start of the season and finished his performance with two strikeouts and four earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Wake Forest seemed set to take a big lead early, loading the bases in the first with no outs on two singles and a walk, but Lawson settled in quickly to grab a double play and a fly out and limit the damage to one run.
The Deacs jumped ahead 4-0 in the fourth inning on an RBI single and a two RBI double, but it was the Wolfpack offense that would take control after that.
Freshman catcher Jacob Cozart got the two-out scoring party started in the fifth with a two-RBI double to right field after sophomore right fielder Noah Soles and sophomore left fielder Dominic Pilolli walked. Senior center fielder Devonte Brown then drew a walk which led to another RBI double, this one off of sophomore first baseman LuJames Groover III.
An intentional walk to freshman designated hitter Tommy White brought redshirt junior shortstop Josh Hood to the plate, who took advantage of the opportunity and added two more runs on another two-RBI double for the Pack.
Just a friendly reminder to not sleep on Hoodie. pic.twitter.com/TvIN938pkR— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 24, 2022
Senior second baseman J.T. Jarrett concluded the fifth inning rally for NC State as he drew a bases loaded walk for the 6-4 lead.
Wake Forest grabbed a run back on an RBI single in the sixth inning, but three home runs and a triple in the seventh increased the Wolfpack lead to 11-5.
Hood got things started with a solo shot to left field, and following another walk to Soles, Pilolli tripled to bring him home.
Absolutely SMOKED. 🔥#ACCBASE | @NCStateBaseball | 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/jZxDGWBV3B— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 24, 2022
Freshman third baseman Payton Green added to the score with a two-run bomb to left field, and Brown capped off the high-scoring inning with a solo homer of his own.
Sophomore left handed pitcher Chris Villaman entered in the seventh inning for the Pack, and despite letting up three runs to begin his performance, he was lights out in the eighth and ninth to record the long save.
NC State will continue pool play in the ACC Championship on Wednesday, May 25 against Miami at 7 p.m. All games are being hosted at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.