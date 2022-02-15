NC State baseball season finally returns this weekend as the No. 10 Wolfpack embarks on its 56-game 2022 campaign. NC State is coming off a 37-19 season in which it fought its way through the playoffs and into the College World Series. Despite the unfortunate ending to its 2021 season, the Pack looks to pick up right where it left off and make a strong push for the 2022 ACC and NCAA playoffs.
Along the way there, the Wolfpack will face 10 ACC opponents and 11 nonconference opponents through the regular season. This includes a three-game series versus Evansville Feb. 18-20 for the opening weekend. So before the highly anticipated 2022 season starts, let’s break it all down.
Nonconference opponents
As the Pack opens against Evansville, it’ll look to make a strong, solid start to its season. While NC State is expected to win this series, the Purple Aces should not totally be slept on as they played spoiler to then-No. 12 Georgia in the first game of their 28-27 2021 campaign.
Two midweek matchups against High Point and Longwood follow the Pack’s opening series, closely tailed by two more nonconference series against Quinnipiac and Northeastern to further ease the Pack into its season.
Other midweek games against nonconference opponents throughout the season include matchups against Campbell, UNC-Greensboro, Elon, Coastal Carolina, N.C. A&T, East Carolina, and UNC-Wilmington, as well as a late-season series against Radford. The Pack went 18-5 against all nonconference opponents in the 2021 season and it expects to follow suit this year, especially with the ACC being as tight as it has ever been.
Early ACC showdowns
In its first conference series of the year, the Wolfpack will face No. 13 Notre Dame March 11-13. NC State lost its series against the Fighting Irish last season, only taking one game in the three-game matchup. With a record of 34-13 last year, Notre Dame also has postseason aspirations after losing in the super regional round in the 2021 playoffs. This will not only be the Pack’s first taste of ACC play, but perhaps one of the toughest matchups all season.
Only a week later, the Pack travel to Tallahassee to take on the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles in the Pack’s first full series away from home. Starting March 18, this matchup against another ACC heavyweight could prove to be the most challenging trial for NC State. While the Pack emerged triumphant in its series against the Seminoles in 2021, proving that it can win big matchups on the road is essential in preparation for the postseason.
To finish off this tough stretch, NC State hosts No. 21 Georgia Tech starting March 25. Facing yet another tough roster and pitching rotation will require a persistent and deep roster and pitching staff from the Pack. On top of this, the Pack was swept in its home series against the Yellow Jackets last year but it aims to strike back in 2022. If State can emerge triumphant from this excruciating stretch of matchups, the Pack will be on pace to dominate the rest of the ACC.
Other ACC play
The Pack continues its season with a multitude of series against ACC opponents. The first of which is at Clemson, who beat NC State in their 2021 series, followed by another road series against Virginia Tech who the Pack swept in their matchup last season. A home series against Boston College followed by another road series against Louisville concludes NC State’s ACC play in April.
In the final stretch of the regular season, the Pack is met with three final matchups against rival Pack teams. NC State will try to sweep UNC for the second year in a row before traveling to No. 23 Duke. NC State lost to the Blue Devils 1-0 in the 2021 ACC Championship. After a 33-22 campaign a year ago, Duke will look to give the Wolfpack another run for its money.
In the Pack’s regular season finale, it’ll face Wake Forest at home in which it scored 39 total runs in their three-game series last season. With such a stacked conference, winning against all ACC teams is a priority for the Wolfpack in order to make it back to the conference championship.
Postseason hopes
If the Pack is able to survive the onslaught of ranked teams March throws at it, minimize losses against nonconference opponents and manage to handle the rest of its ACC opposition, it’ll be in position to once again make a run at the ACC and NCAA Championships.
“Obviously, the ACC is a very tough league to play in,” said sophomore right-handed pitcher Matt Willadsen. “I think we do have all the pieces that fit right in order to win the ACC Championship. But a lot of a lot of things need to fall in place for that to happen. I'm excited to see what can happen.”
While this is easier said than done, the Wolfpack has the ability to do so. Armed with a healthy mix of returning and new talent, this squad enters the 2022 season with a confident and determined mindset paired with the skill to back it up.
“We got a lot of depth on the pitching side this year and depth on the hitting side as well,” said sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill. “I think you'll see it a lot more than that this year. But yeah, firepower all over the place, I think. Hopefully you'll see that.”
The Wolfpack starts the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 18 at home against Evansville. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Doak Field.