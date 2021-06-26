Early June 26, the NCAA announced that NC State’s baseball elimination game against Vanderbilt will be ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols, with the Commodores advancing to the College World Series finals. The Wolfpack dealt with COVID-19 issues which ultimately forced its removal from the tournament.
“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA’s Division I Baseball Committee stated in a release. “The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate.”
NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee:The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021
NC State played Vanderbilt on June 25 but had over half its travel roster held from the game due to health and safety protocols. According to the NCAA’s release, the association cannot provide further details due to privacy concerns.
9 a.m. update:
NC State Athletics Director Boo Corrigan released the following statement on the end of the Wolfpack's season.
A statement from Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan on @NCStateBaseball: pic.twitter.com/Ai3ReKvB0s— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 26, 2021
11:45 a.m. update:
Head coach Elliott Avent and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips both released statements on NC State's exit of the College World Series.
"This is a heartbreaking situation and I'm gutted for everyone involved and for all those that were captivated by the heart and fight of this team," Avent said in the statement. "Our medical staff and our players have been incredible this season with all they've done to keep us safe and get us ready to play, day in and day out. I love this team and this past month, many people that got to watch them, fell in love with them as well. Although we're all heartbroken, this team will never be forgotten and will live in the hearts of Wolfpack and baseball fans forever."
"Watching this team, especially in the postseason, has been nothing short of inspiring..."A statement from Commissioner Jim Phillips on @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/6Aw7GH4zeM— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) June 26, 2021