In a rematch against Campbell in an elimination game, NC State baseball’s season crashed to an end with an 11-1 loss.
After suffering a 6-3 defeat against South Carolina the previous evening, the Wolfpack (36-21) never recovered and looked lost from the start. Junior right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill gave up a home run on the first at bat - an ominous warning of what would follow between the Pack and the Camels (46-14). Before the first inning ended, Campbell blasted another homer to extend the difference to three.
“[Highfill] has been the workhorse for our program the last three years,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “Those early runs made it difficult and the plays they were able to make.”
In the bottom of the first inning, junior left fielder Noah Soles nearly scored. However, the Camels regrouped and stranded him at third. Then, in the second, Campbell continued its hot start by adding two more runs.
“It was difficult, but we had opportunities and it seemed like every time we’d get men on we’d find the glove somewhere,” Avent said. “But that doesn’t take away from what these guys did all year and how hard it is to get to this point.”
To make matters worse, junior third baseman LuJames Groover III tumbled into the stands while pursuing a foul ball and suffered an injury. Despite the pain, Groover displayed his toughness and leadership by remaining in the game. The third baseman concluded his second year in Raleigh doing what he’s done all year - giving everything he has for his team.
“The toughness of that young man to do what he did,” Avent said. “Gino is a team guy and the ultimate good person.”
Already facing adversity, the Wolfpack’s struggles continued into the third when the Camels hit a third home run, scoring another pair of runs. Already down by seven, Avent turned to his bullpen and sent redshirt senior righty Baker Nelson to the mound. Nelson gave up a run in the fourth, but otherwise successfully slowed down Campbell’s offense.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack offense continued to stumble through the game, hitting into double plays and stranding runners on base. The red-and-white finally crossed home plate in the seventh inning, when freshman catcher Cannon Peebles hit an RBI single that drove in sophomore second baseman Payton Green.
However, the 8-1 deficit was as close as the Pack would get. Campbell went on to score a trio of runs in the eighth to leave no doubt on the scoreboard, effectively eliminating the Wolfpack from the NCAA tournament.
“To get to this point is what you play for,” Avent said. “This region was run very first class in every respect, the umpire was good, the administration was good - but it just wasn’t our day today.”
With the season now over, the Wolfpack is set to face a busy offseason, where the team will look to strengthen the roster. The team took a step forward in 2023 by making the NCAA tournament and winning a game in the regional round. NC State will look to build off of this season heading into 2024, potentially with a talented core of young players.
