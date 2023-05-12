NC State baseball narrowly lost to UNC 8-7 in a critical, late-season rivalry game.
The Wolfpack (31-16, 10-14 ACC) got on the board early, grabbing an early lead. Despite being able to put together several additional runs in the following innings, the Pack offense faded at the end of the game. The team struggled on the mound, allowing the Tar Heels (31-17, 12-11 ACC) to hang in the game and grab the lead in the final frame.
In the first inning, NC State did not waste any time getting the offense going as a pair of walks quickly gave the team momentum. Freshman designated hitter Cannon Peebles took advantage of this and crushed a three-run homer. The Pack’s momentum continued as sophomore left fielder Will Marcy and graduate center fielder Trevor Candelaria each got on base. They were both driven home as sophomore second baseman Payton Green doubled to give the Pack a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, redshirt junior right handed pitcher Logan Whitaker took the mound for the Pack. He found success in the first two innings, collecting three strikeouts and keeping the Tar Heels off the board. His success did not carry over into the third inning as a quick base hit soon brought home the first Carolina run. A single and a walk opened the door for Carolina’s Vance Honeycutt to slice a double to bring the Heels within two runs. In what would become a great day for Tomas Frick, he also gapped a double to bring home Honeycutt to put the score at 5-4.
In the top of the fourth, the Pack quickly responded with a base hit from junior shortstop Kalae Harrison. The Pack collected another hit, allowing Harrison to advance to third. With two outs, sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart then hit a single to bring home Harrison, putting the score at 6-4. The Wolfpack continued to add runs in the fifth, as sophomore left fielder Will Marcy used a single to get on base. He was soon brought home off the bat of Harrison to extend the Pack’s lead to 7-4.
Eventually, redshirt senior righty Baker Nelson relieved Whitaker. He was able to put together a solid fourth inning as he kept UNC scoreless, before running into trouble in the fifth. Despite getting a quick strikeout, two singles and a walk loaded the bases. With the momentum certainly shifting in favor of UNC, he walked the next batter, making the score 7-5.
After a quiet sixth inning, the Pack threatened again in the seventh inning. Freshman first baseman Eli Serrano singled to give the Pack’s offense some life. Soon after, Harrison continued his strong day at the plate, hitting a single to bring home Serrano who had since advanced to second. The score stood at 8-5 after the Pack had scored its final run of the game.
WIth Nelson’s outing ending in the fifth inning, freshman lefty Dominic Frittonwas sent to the mound to prevent any form of a UNC comeback. He was successful in the sixth and seventh as he quelled the Tar Heels with three strikeouts, while not allowing any runs. However in the eighth inning, the Pack’s luck shifted as a Carolina base hit put a runner in scoring position. North Carolina’s Jackson Van De Brake capitalized as he doubled to drive in a run. Another Carolina single then scored another run, making the difference 8-7.
In the ninth, Fritton remained on the mound in the attempt to finish off the game. Clutching a fragile one run lead, the Pack crumbled in the final frame as UNC continued to thrive off the momentum they created in the preceding inning. A triple tied the game, setting up the go-ahead runner at third base. In the next at-bat, Carolina’s Colby Wilkerson attempted to lay down a bunt as pinch runner Carter French stood on third. Before the bunt could be laid, French sped towards home and stole home to secure the win for the Tar Heels.
Despite a strong, offensive performance from Peebles, Green and Harrison, the Pack struggled to get much else going. The Heels were able to hop on top of the Pack’s arms in the final stretch of the contest to steal the win at the end.
NC State will look to get back in the win column tomorrow as it takes on UNC in game two of the series in Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.