The No. 10 NC State baseball team started its season in emphatic fashion on Friday, Feb. 18, blowing out Evansville 24-6 at Doak Field.
The Wolfpack (1-0) got a solid, but unspectacular, start on the mound from sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill. The Pack’s ace faded in the sixth as the Purple Aces (0-1) scored their first three runs of the game.
Highfill went 5.1 IP, giving up three runs on six hits, while striking out four. Four of the six hits Highfill gave up went for extra bases, three doubles and a home run.
“I thought [Highfill’s performance] was good,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “The Jack Leiter game where he had to match Jack Leiter in that 1-0 game last year, that was a remarkable performance. You knew we weren’t going to score, so he knew he had to get them out because we weren’t going to score. Today, he’s up 7-0, 8-0, 9-0, that takes a different type of focus. You can let your guard down ... He didn’t do that. That’s not how they got their runs. They hit him. They are a good hitting ball club. I thought his focus today was outstanding, which is who Sam Highfill is.”
Five different pitchers appeared out of the bullpen for the Pack: junior right-hander Baker Nelson (0.0 IP, H), sophomore lefty John Miralia (1.0 IP, ER, 2 K), freshman righty Jacob Halford (0.2 IP, K), sophomore southpaw Tristan Sipple (1.0 IP, K) and freshman lefty Win Scott (1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER).
Freshman first baseman Tommy White and sophomore designated hitter Dominic Pilolli both crushed the ball in their stunning NC State debuts, with White taking his first collegiate swing yard in the top of the first.
White ended the game going 5 for 6 with six RBIs and three home runs, becoming the first NC State player to hit three home runs in a single game since 2010.
“When I hit the third one, I just had a good time,” White said. “I was having fun. I was laughing, having a good time. Their pitchers were good, but I was just seeing it really well today. Freak things happen, but hopefully it’s not too freak for me and happens more.”
Pilolli went 3 for 5 with five RBIs, adding a double to his two home runs.
“It’s awesome,” Pilolli said. “Ending my season early last year with a blown-up knee, it feels good to get back on the field and get a win. That’s the most important thing.”
The Wolfpack did its heaviest damage in a six-hit, seven-run second inning. Pilolli (two-run homer), senior second baseman J.T. Jarrett (RBI single), senior center fielder Devonte Brown (three-run triple) and sophomore left fielder LuJames Groover III (RBI double) all contributed to the Pack’s run away second inning.
NC State had another big inning in the sixth, scoring four to respond to Evansville’s three-run top of the frame. White added an RBI single to his two earlier home runs, while redshirt junior Josh Hood and freshman catcher Jacob Cozart hit one- and two-run doubles, respectively.
The Pack kept it rolling in the seventh and eighth, adding 10 more across those two innings as pinch hitters started to follow in the starters footsteps.
“That pitcher that pitched today, we could face him next weekend and lose 2-1 or 3-2,” Avent said. “That guy is really, really good. I think he beat Georgia to open the season last year. He’s really good. The wind was howling out. He’s got to pitch with the wind howling out, and we got off to a pretty good start. That changes everything. I think in inning four and five he kind of settled down. He just got off to a tough start. That’s a good ball club. I hope our guys understand that. If not, we’ll be talking about a different outcome tomorrow.”
In total, 12 different batters registered hits with just two recording an at-bat without recording a hit.
White, Pilolli and Avent all spoke incredibly highly of the Wolfpack Faithful after the game, with 2,983 fans packed into the Doak for the opener.
“I have never played in front of this many fans before,” White said. “It was unreal. Everybody that came out, thank you, and hopefully you can come out every single game we play. It was really good having the support of the fans.”
Avent added to the praise of the crowd, saying it was a testament to last year’s team and what it accomplished as well.
“The hill was full, and it looked like students,” Avent said. “This place was packed for opening day. That was probably a great tribute to our fans, but a great tribute to last year’s ball club. I think they actually came out to honor last year’s ball club with this great crowd, and we appreciate that.”
NC State continues its weekend series with Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.