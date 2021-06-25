NCSU at CWS

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 21: NC State against Vanderbilt during the Division I Baseball Championship held at TD Ameritrade Park on June 21, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. NC State beat Vanderbilt 1-0. 

 Photo Courtesy of NCAA

NC State baseball’s June 25 matchup with Vanderbilt was delayed for over an hour due to health and safety protocols. According to a statement from NC State, several players have entered COVID-19 protocol.

According to Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, the NCAA did not require vaccinated Tier 1 individuals, including student-athletes, with no symptoms to be tested regularly for COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals were still required to undergo regular testing. 

After being delayed with no start time initially, the NCAA announced the game would begin just over an hour later than originally scheduled. Because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, NC State was forced to field a limited active roster, with much of the lineup boasting little experience. Falsken, Eisert and Giles have 26 combined game appearances this season.

Starting lineup for NC State:

LF - Junior Austin Murr

CF - Junior Jonny Butler

C - Sophomore Luca Tresh

RF - Junior Devonte Brown

SS - Sophomore Vojtech Mensik

2B -  Freshman Carson Falsken

1B - Freshman Sam Highfill

DH - Freshman Eddie Eisert

3B - Freshman DeAngelo Giles

 

RHP - Freshman Garrett Payne

 

Other available players:

Freshman RHP Cooper King

Redshirt junior catcher Danny Carnazzo

Redshirt junior RHP Dalton Feeney

 

Usual starters not included in the starting lineup:

Junior DH Terrell Tatum

Junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett

Freshman shortstop Jose Torres

Sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough

Junior RHP Reid Johnston

Freshman RHP Matt Willadsen

 

