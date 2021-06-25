NC State baseball’s June 25 matchup with Vanderbilt was delayed for over an hour due to health and safety protocols. According to a statement from NC State, several players have entered COVID-19 protocol.
According to Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, the NCAA did not require vaccinated Tier 1 individuals, including student-athletes, with no symptoms to be tested regularly for COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals were still required to undergo regular testing.
After being delayed with no start time initially, the NCAA announced the game would begin just over an hour later than originally scheduled. Because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, NC State was forced to field a limited active roster, with much of the lineup boasting little experience. Falsken, Eisert and Giles have 26 combined game appearances this season.
Starting lineup for NC State:
LF - Junior Austin Murr
CF - Junior Jonny Butler
C - Sophomore Luca Tresh
RF - Junior Devonte Brown
SS - Sophomore Vojtech Mensik
2B - Freshman Carson Falsken
1B - Freshman Sam Highfill
DH - Freshman Eddie Eisert
3B - Freshman DeAngelo Giles
RHP - Freshman Garrett Payne
Other available players:
Freshman RHP Cooper King
Redshirt junior catcher Danny Carnazzo
Redshirt junior RHP Dalton Feeney
Usual starters not included in the starting lineup:
Junior DH Terrell Tatum
Junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett
Freshman shortstop Jose Torres
Sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough
Junior RHP Reid Johnston
Freshman RHP Matt Willadsen
