NC State baseball was defeated by Boston College 4-1 in enemy territory on Friday, March 24.
The Wolfpack (16-6, 2-5 ACC) has struggled to win games since the start of ACC play, and this trend continued into Friday afternoon. The Eagles (16-4, ACC 5-2) hung up three runs on the Pack in the third inning to open up scoring for the day, and they never planned on giving the lead back.
While the red-and-white managed to tally more hits than the home team, the Pack just simply couldn’t manufacture many runs. Sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart had an exceptional day amongst the wreckage, totaling three hits and scoring NC State’s first — and only — run of the day.
Junior third baseman LuJames Groover, junior outfielder Carter Trice, sophomore center fielder Chase Nixon and freshman designated hitter Cannon Peebles all recorded hits as well. Although he went 0-4 at the plate, sophomore right fielder Will Marcy knocked in the only run of the game for the Pack on an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth.
NC State continued to put ducks on the pond, getting runners into scoring positions multiple times throughout the contest. The Pack loaded the bases in the ninth inning after a single by Nixon and a couple of batters being hit by pitches, but Boston College closer Andrew Roman retired the last batter, leaving the game-tying run on first base.
Boston College’s Travis Honeyman went yard in the third inning, knocking in three runs and putting the lead safely out of reach for the rest of the game. Henry Leake of Boston College was credited with the win, while junior right-handed pitcher Logan Whitaker was credited with the loss for NC State. Whitaker moves to an even 2-2 on the season.
The Wolfpack has struggled mightily in ACC play after a dominant start to the season. With two games remaining up in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, hopefully the Pack can turn things around. Game two of the series is slated for Saturday, March 25 with the first pitch set for noon.
