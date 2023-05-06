For NC State baseball, Saturday’s game against Notre Dame felt like a must-win after a season full of ups and downs. After losing 7-9 in the first game of the series, the Pack bounced back in a big way to win game two 5-1 and today’s game 6-1.
The red-and-white’s effort today was highlighted by its excellent fielding and pitching. Junior right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill and freshman left-hander Dominic Fritton only gave up five hits and combined for six strikeouts throughout the contest.
Notre Dame (26-19, 14-13 ACC) got on the board early in the bottom of the first thanks to a solo shot from shortstop Zack Prajzner. His home run marked the only run earned by the Fighting Irish as their offense struggled to get a read on Highfill, who made just his second start of the season.
NC State (31-15, 10-13 ACC) looked to answer in the top of the second. After the team’s first two batters grounded out and struck out swinging, freshman first baseman Eli Serrano III got in scoring position on a double to center field. Serrano’s hit sparked the Pack’s offense, as the next five consecutive batters reached base safely.
A ground-rule double from sophomore second baseman Payton Green drove Serrano home. The next batter, junior shortstop Kalae Harrison, homered to left field and put the Pack up 3-1. The Wolfpack reached base twice more on a walk and a single but a fielder’s choice at third base ended NC State’s hot streak in the second.
During the third and fourth innings, both teams struggled to get on the board as the pitchers had enough of the scoring from both sides. NC State went three up and three down in both and Notre Dame followed suit in the fourth. Highfill worked himself out of a jam in the bottom of the third after walking two batters. He managed to escape the inning with no runs earned and three Notre Dame players on base.
Throughout the second half of the game, the Pack strung together a trio of runs, highlighted by a home run from Green. With this hit, the sophomore recorded his fifth RBI of the series.
Have a series, PG 😤#Pack9 | @PaytonG08 pic.twitter.com/O2bpngB8VU— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 6, 2023
NC State played an all-around great game in South Bend, but what has proven time and time again to win games is suffocating defense. The Wolfpack made no errors in today’s contest and flew all over the field to force outs.
HUSTLE!!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ACCNX / @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/nWgvIGmXo1— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 6, 2023
Prior to this series, many projected NC State as a fringe team to make the NCAA tournament at the end of the year. However, with this series win over Notre Dame, the team helped solidify its case to make the field of 64 instead of just the first five in.
The Wolfpack needs to finish the year strong and will look to carry the momentum from this series to Tuesday, May 9, when the Pack faces off against the Richmond Spiders in Raleigh. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
