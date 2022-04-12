The NC State baseball team beat UNC-Wilmington 7-6 in walk-off fashion in a midweek battle at Doak Field on Tuesday, April 12.
After trailing for a majority of the game, the Pack (20-11) pulled off an epic comeback against the Seahawks (18-13) in the late innings to achieve the Pack’s 20th win of the season. Despite a shaky start on both offense and defense, both sides came up clutch in crucial moments for the Pack.
With two walks, two singles and two sacrifice flies, the Pack was able to put together a winning three-run ninth inning to walk it off.
Singles from sophomore first baseman LuJames Groover III and freshman infielder Tommy White, set the Pack up for a duo of sacrifice flies, with the one coming from redshirt junior shortstop Josh Hood.
“When I was out there at third I pretty much, I was just like, it's two outs, like I gotta get there,” said Groover. “I mean, it's now or never and I pretty much, I probably haven't even ran that fast all year.”
Big runs didn’t just come through in the ninth for the Pack. Trailing 6-2 in the seventh inning, the offense was able to put through two runs in another team-oriented inning. With a triple from freshman designated hitter Payton Green and a double from senior center fielder Devonte Brown, NC State was able to cut the deficit to two runs, setting the team up for its three-run ninth inning.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Carson Kelly also played a big part in the win. After early pitching woes, Kelly entered in the sixth inning in an effort to hold UNC-W to six runs and initiated a defensive shift, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing one walk, striking out three Seahawk batters and allowing no hits or runs. When the freshman was put into the big spot, he had the confidence to deliver.
“I just really throw strikes you know, can't get any worse from there,” said Kelly. “So you know, let the guys behind me play. I'm really not that nervous anymore. I'm a freshman but it's kind of easy now.”
To begin the game, UNC-W jumped on sophomore Garrett Payne, making his third start of the year, when the Seahawks’ second batter crushed a homer to take an early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, NC State fought back as Groover singled, followed by a home run by sophomore left fielder Dominic Pilolli, giving the Pack an early 2-1 lead. However, the Wolfpack wouldn’t lead again until its walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth.
In the second inning, the Seahawk offense continued to put pressure on the Pack pitching staff, hitting a solo shot to tie the game at 2-2.
In the top of the third, Payne had the best inning of his day as he sat down all three of the batters he faced. The Pack had the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame but the runners were ultimately left stranded, continuing the team’s early offensive struggles.
The fourth inning was where the Seahawks began to spread their wings, hitting yet another homer, a huge two run blast to put UNC-W up 4-2.
In the fifth inning, two more Seahawk batters were put on base as Payne’s day came to a close. He tallied three strikeouts, while allowing one walk and five earned runs on six hits. Junior righty Baker Nelson came in to pitch, but let in a run at the end of the fifth. In the sixth, UNC-W was able to score its last run as its fourth home run was hit, bringing the score to 6-2.
While the Pack had a slow start, NC State’s late game rally was in credit to a team effort on both offense and defense and what head coach Elliott Avent thinks is an improving level in team chemistry and on the field play.
“Part of that comes from we're playing a lot better baseball the last five or six weeks, ever since Florida State, and they're starting to learn from one another, understand the game better, and it was a good win against a team that pretty much dominated us the first five innings,” Avent said.
With another ACC series on the horizon for the Wolfpack, hard-earned wins like this have the ability to build chemistry within the locker room and keep the Pack moving forward as the squad battles through its conference games.
“It feels pretty good,” said Groover. “Every win’s a big win. And I mean, all of them can’t be pretty, and all of them can’t be blowouts. It's a tough game. At the end as a team, we came together and we were able to execute and make things shake down. And as a team, we came together and were able to make it happen.”
The Wolfpack are set to start its series against Boston College on Thursday, April 14 at Doak Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.