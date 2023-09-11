NC State Athletics continued the fall season this week, with soccer and volleyball both getting settled into week three of their seasons. Volleyball and men’s soccer continued their success and men’s golf kicked their season off.
NC State football struggles against Notre Dame
NC State fell to then-No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday in its 2023 home opener.While the Pack was looking forward to a win to break in the new scoreboard, the Fighting Irish had other plans. Notre Dame’s offense battered the Pack’s defense, tiring them out enough to allow 21 points in the fourth quarter. The NC State offense didn’t show up in the same way it did in its last outing and missed out on some key opportunities throughout the day. NC State is now 1-1 after going 45-24 against Notre Dame.
NC State volleyball goes 3-0 in Bobcat Invitational
NC State volleyball traveled to Ohio this weekend to compete in the Bobcat Invitational — its final tournament of the regular season. The Pack went 3-0 against its opponents in the Invitational and has an impressive8-1 record in the first nine games of the year.
To start out the weekend, the Pack shut out William & Mary in three sets. After its first win of the day, the Wolfpack competed against Ohio University. Ohio was able to pick up one set out of the four played but junior opposite hitter Amanda Rice recorded a career-high 18 kills in the match.
As usual, sophomore outside hitter Ava Brizard showed out, , leading the team in kills in two out of the three matches. Brizard’s aggression in the third and final match of the weekend catapulted the Pack ahead of the University of Texas-El Paso. Both teams had gone 2-0 in the tournament prior to this matchup so both were on their A-game. NC State let UTEP take one set but ultimately finished the weekend 3-0 against its opponents.
NC State men’s golf finishes tenth in first tournament
NC State finished 10 out of 18 at the second annual Folds of Honor Collegiate in Michigan. While the team did not have a stellar performance, redshirt junior Nick Mathews tied for second in the individual rankings with a score of even par. Mathews’ performance in the last round lost him the top spot. The Pack had one other player place in the top-50 — graduate student Spencer Oxendine tied for 37th.
NC State women’s soccer goes 0-2, extends losing streak
NC State women’s soccer has struggled in its last few games. The Pack welcomed Michigan State to Raleigh and got off to a slow start. The two teams traded goals, going 1-1 in the first half, and stayed tied throughout most of the game. NC State put up a good fight, but in the 89th minute, Michigan State was able to get a ball past junior goalkeeper Olivia Pratapas to win the game.
The Wolfpack then traveled to Harvard, where the Crimson were able to score once in each half and keep NC State from getting anything going offensively. The Pack only had two shots the entire afternoon, with neither of those being on the goal.
NC State men’s soccer wins against first conference opponent
The Wolfpack has gone 3-2 this season throughout the start of conference play. In its last game before facing an ACC opponent, NC State traveled to Florida to play the Stetson Hatters. The Pack struggled to keep up with the Hatters’ aggressive offense that had 19 shots compared to the Pack’s six. While both teams had four shots on the goal, NC State was unable to follow through on any of them while Stetson scored twice.
In its return to Raleigh, NC State took down Boston College, its first ACC opponent. The Pack showed a fired-up squad, as the offense came out and scored in the 24th minute and battered the Boston defense with 10 shots in the first half. NC State showed up, ready to put itself on the line, and followed through with a 2-0 win.
