It’s been quite the week for NC State Athletics with multiple teams on the road and plenty of action here in Raleigh as well over the past seven days. Here are the highlights of what you may have missed.
Women’s cross country takes first at Joe Piane Invitational
Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to South Bend, Indiana last week to compete at the Joe Piane Invitational.
The Wolfpack women ran straight to the top of their division due largely in part to a first place finish in the women’s blue 5000m from junior Katelyn Tuohy with a time of 15:50.
Two more runners for the NC State women finished in the top 15 as well.
As for the men, graduate Ian Shanklin came in seventh place, leading the Pack to a ninth overall placement.
Women’s soccer wins big on the road
Taking on the always competitive Clemson Tigers, the NC State’s women’s soccer team came out with the 2-1 victory down in South Carolina courtesy of goals from senior forwards Leyah Hall-Robinson and Jameese Joseph.
Clemson took an early lead in the ninth minute of play, but Hall-Robinson tied it up with less than 10 minutes to go till the half.
Joseph was the true star of the show, grabbing the game-winning goal in the 74th minute, her sixth of the season and her fourth game-winner this year.
The Comeback Pack strikes AGAIN 🐺🔥#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/ePhy3beal8— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) September 30, 2022
Football struggles in top-10 matchup against No. 5 Clemson for first loss of season
The NC State football team also traveled to Clemson this weekend.
Entering the weekend ranked No. 10 in the AP and coaches’ polls, the 30-20 loss sent the team back to No. 14 this week.
It was a 13-10 game coming out of the half, and the Wolfpack had the chance to take the lead as it received the ball first in the third quarter, but that was when NC State started to struggle, not nabbing a second touchdown till late in the fourth.
The defense was unable to stop Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, who played up to the challenge and had arguably his best performance of the season so far Saturday night.
Volleyball grabs wins over Florida State and Miami
The Wolfpack volleyball team bounced back after a tough loss to No. 10 Pitt Sept. 25 with a big 3-0 victory over the Florida State Seminoles last week.
NC State picked up the win in three straight sets, taking advantage of every opportunity it was given.
Freshman Ava Brizard continued with her very impressive first season in Raleigh, leading the team with 11 kills over the match along with teammate sophomore Martyna Leoniak.
She's only a freshman. Brizard with the kill!#GoPack | #BiggerThanTheGame pic.twitter.com/cENrIRgMhP— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) September 30, 2022
Continuing a strong week, the Pack also took the 3-1 win over Miami Oct. 2.
Three members of the Wolfpack totaled 15 kills each including graduate student Vanja Bukilic, sophomore Amanda Rice and freshman superstar Brizard.
Baseball takes on Duke in fall scrimmages
Despite a last-minute schedule change due to the incoming Hurricane Ian, the NC State baseball team completed two games against the Duke University Blue Devils Sept. 29, winning game one 5-0 and finishing game two with a final score of 3-3.
Multiple newcomers to the Pack made an impact over the course of those two matchups including infielder transfer Carter Trice who got the action started with a solo shot in game one and freshman outfielder Isaiah Barkett who grabbed a two-RBI triple late in game two to guarantee the 3-3 tie.
No doubter 👋#Pack9 | @tricecarter0 pic.twitter.com/b0wZCFA4FT— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) September 29, 2022
Plenty of returning players made appearances as well including sophomore infielder Payton Green and junior infielder LuJames Groover III who each grabbed a homer of their own in the opening matchup.
Maximilian Steinlechner shines at Folds of Honor Collegiate
Despite a second-place individual finish for senior golfer Maximilian Steinlechner up in Grand Haven, Michigan, the Wolfpack still came in eighth place out of 18 teams at the Folds of Honor Collegiate.
Steinlechner started the tournament at 1-under par, and finished his last two rounds both at 3-under par, giving him the chance to compete with Jonathan Yaun out of Liberty University for the top spot.
Senior Carter Graf was the next best finish for NC State, as he ended the tournament in a tie for 31st place while juniors Spencer Oxendine and Ethan Choi and freshman Michael La Sasso placed 40th and 59th, respectively.
Men’s soccer loses against ACC foe No. 15 Louisville
The Pack men’s soccer team battled in rough conditions against the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals, but was unable to produce the goal it so desperately needed.
NC State kept the score at 0-0 going into halftime despite Louisville already having seven shots, but it was David Boccuzzo who gave the Cardinals the lead less than 15 minutes later with what turned out to be the only goal of the match.
Icepack loses to UNC at home
In one of its most highly anticipated matchups of this season, the Icepack was unable to overcome the UNC Tar Heels from over in Chapel Hill.
Despite grabbing the first two goals during the action, thanks to senior forward Garrett Auriene and junior forward Drew Bresingham, the Tar Heels took over the game late, scoring five goals in less than two periods.