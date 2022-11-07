NC State Athletics faced an exciting round of competition this week as the fall sports close out their seasons and the winter sports are just beginning.
Men’s basketball dominates Lees-McRae in exhibition game
NC State hosted the Lees-McRae Bobcats at PNC Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in its first and only exhibition contest. The Pack made quick work of the Bobcats, going on an 11-0 run to start the game and never looked back.
The red-and-white closed out the contest 107-59, led by an 18-point effort from sophomore guard Terquavion Smith. This game was a victory for the Pack in more ways than one, as it not only displayed its ability to dictate a game, but also its strong team chemistry and ability to go deep into its bench.
.@Jack5Clark_ with the dish@juuune__ with the finish pic.twitter.com/BMEe7EWl8R— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 3, 2022
Read more about the Pack's win over the Bobcats
Men’s soccer comes up short in first round of ACC tournament
NC State traveled to Pittsburgh to compete against the No. 24 Panthers on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the first round of the ACC tournament. Despite keeping pace with Pittsburgh throughout regular time, the Pack ultimately fell to the Panthers 4-1.
Sophomore forward Luke Hille scored the Wolfpack’s only goal of the match in the 26th minute, which was enough to keep the match competitive and send it into overtime. Overall, the match was an impressive showing for NC State as it once again proved its ability to compete with a ranked opponent.
UNREAL by @hille_luke. His third of the year ties this one up!Wolfpack 1, Panthers 1 pic.twitter.com/TIYmL1Dli4— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) November 2, 2022
Read more about the Pack's season-ending loss to the Panthers
Women’s basketball crushes UNC Pembroke in exhibition contest
On Thursday, Nov. 3, NC State hosted the Braves at Reynolds Coliseum in a game that highlighted its high volume of individual talent. The No. 10 Wolfpack beat UNC-Pembroke 81-22, led by 15 points from senior forward Jada Boyd.
After losing four of last year’s five starters, the team definitely has some major adjustments to make going into the 2022-23 season. However, this week’s impressive effort against the Braves implies the Pack is on track for another historic season.
Read more about the Pack's victory over the Braves
Wrestling hosts Appalachian State
NC State hosted the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Friday, Nov. 4 in its first contest of the season. The No. 9 Pack won six of its 10 bouts, besting the Mountaineers 26-12.
Key pins from redshirt junior Trent Hidlay and sophomore Isaac Trumble propelled the Wolfpack to victory. Sophomores Ed Scott and Ryan Jack, redshirt freshman Brock Delsignore and redshirt sophomore Owen Trephan also secured wins for NC State.
Pick em up, slam em down! #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/tmJogKbQwV— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) November 5, 2022
Read more about the Pack's season-opening win over the Mountaineers
Volleyball splits two games in ACC play
NC State traveled to Louisville on Friday, Nov. 4 to battle the No. 5 Cardinals. Louisville dictated the contest from the start, winning the match in three straight sets: 25-11, 25-21 and 25-16. Needless to say, the red-and-white struggled to compete with the Cardinals’ powerful presence on the court.
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Wolfpack made the trip to South Bend, Indiana to compete against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. NC State was able to bounce back from its loss to the Cardinals and defeat the Irish 3-1. NC State won the first set 25-20, dropped the second 25-22 and won the third and fourth sets 25-18 and 25-23.
Still on top here in set ✌🏻 after a wild rally!#GoPack | #BiggerThanTheGame pic.twitter.com/8VxWQAmUMy— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) November 4, 2022
Read more about the Pack's loss to the Cardinals
Read more about NC State's battle against the Irish
Football defeats Wake Forest at home
NC State defeated its ACC rivals, the No. 20 Demon Deacons, in front of its home crowd on Saturday, Nov. 5. Freshman quarterback MJ Morris shined in his first collegiate start, throwing for 210 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while also proving his ability to run the ball.
The Wolfpack beat Wake Forest 30-21, extending its home win streak to 16.
The go-ahead 📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/D6wQ1aX4t0— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 6, 2022
Read more about the Pack's contest against the Demon Deacons