It was another big week for NC State Athletics including another home football win and ACC Cross Country title. Here’s what you may have missed:
Women’s cross country team picks up seventh straight ACC title
Led by junior Katelyn Tuohy and senior Kelsey Chmiel, the NC State women’s cross country team edged out the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame to win its seventh straight ACC title and eighth title under head coach Laurie Henes.
ICYMI: A few flicks from the ACC championships in Charlottesville! #GoPack #ACCChamps pic.twitter.com/zrkfoIkkkw— Pack Track & Field and Cross Country (@Wolfpack_TFXC) October 29, 2022
Tuohy and Chmiel finished in the top two places while six members of the Pack finished in the top 20.
With a time of 19:08.9, Tuohy also broke the course record.
On the men’s side of the action, the Wolfpack finished in fifth place following a sixth-place finish for graduate student Ian Shanklin, a 14th-place finish for graduate student Robinson Snider and a 19th-place finish for graduate student Hannes Burger.
Read more about the event here
Football just barely grabs win over Virginia Tech
Perhaps the biggest event in Raleigh this past week was the Thursday night matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Tech Hokies.
While the Pack grabbed the first points of the matchup on a field goal with five seconds left in the first half, it was Virginia Tech that broke away in the third quarter to take a 21-3 lead.
Somehow, the cardiac Pack’s luck at home struck once again. Thanks to an incredible performance from true freshman quarterback MJ Morris, NC State managed to pull out the 22-21 victory for its 15th straight home win.
Morris’ performance earned him ACC rookie of the week honors and quite possibly a bigger role as the season continues.
Rifle picks up first win of season over No. 16 Army
On the road in West Point, New York this past week, the No. 19 Wolfpack upset No. 16-ranked West Point to grab its first victory of the new season.
NC State totaled a program record score of 2,329 in smallbore to defeat the Black Knights, who scored 2,312.
Just one day later the Pack took on No. 6-ranked Akron but fell 4,695-4,662.
Read the recap from Akron here
Men’s soccer victorious at home but struggle on the road
The Pack men’s soccer team had two matchups over the past week, defeating Radford 2-0 at home but losing 3-0 to Clemson down in South Carolina.
Freshman midfielder Drew Lovelace was responsible for both goals against Radford, the first two of his career with NC State.
One for the rookie!!Drew Lovelace gets the first goal of his Wolfpack career in the 35th minute! Assist by fellow freshman Calem Tommy.Wolfpack 1, Highlanders 0 pic.twitter.com/C1XjATTVQy— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) October 25, 2022
On the other hand, NC State struggled later that week on the road, recording just two shots total in the matchup against Clemson.
Volleyball wins over Clemson but loses to No. 10 Georgia Tech
Despite a big 3-0 win over Clemson earlier in the week, the Wolfpack volleyball team struggled against No. 10 Georgia Tech, losing 3-1 at home.
Sophomore Martyna Leoniak led the team with 19 kills and an ace against Georgia Tech, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Yellow Jackets.
Read the recap from the Clemson matchup here
Read the recap from the Georgia Tech matchup here
Women’s soccer closes regular season at Syracuse
NC State women’s soccer closed out its regular season with a draw on the road at Syracuse.
The Orange scored in the fourth minute of action to take an early 1-0 lead, but senior Jameese Joseph found the back of the net for the Wolfpack in the 70th minute to bring the score to 1-1.
Women’s golf ties for sixth place with Michigan State
The NC State women’s golf team competed in its final tournament of the fall at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Led by freshman Vania Simont who placed 13th overall in the competition, the Pack tied for sixth place with Michigan State out of a field of 18 teams.