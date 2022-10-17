It has been a busy and exciting week of competition for NC State Athletics as the Pack traveled to compete in contests on the road as well as battling it out at home.
Men’s golf hosts Wolfpack Intercollegiate
The annual Lonnie Poole Golf Course event took place right here in Raleigh this weekend, where NC State competed against 13 other teams. The Wolfpack ultimately tied for second with Lipscomb, falling just 11 strokes behind first-place finisher Chattanooga.
Senior Maximilian Steinlechner ended the three-round competition with an individual second-place finish at 8-under par. He was followed by senior Carter Graf, who placed 14th individually at 215, also below par. Junior Ethan Choi, senior Brandon Einstein and freshman Joey Lenane finished 23rd, 28th and 33rd, respectively.
Men’s soccer records two draws
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, NC State traveled to College of Charleston, where neither team managed to score. It was a somewhat uneventful game as the Wolfpack and Cougars only had three shots on goal each throughout the match. In spite of the five corner kicks that the Pack created in the second half, the red-and-white did not capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Against UNC, the Wolfpack demonstrated its ability to put the ball in the net, but it wasn’t enough to carve out a victory against the Tar Heels. Graduate midfielder Conor Kelly had an integral role in both of NC State’s goals; of his two free kicks, he scored on one attempt and assisted senior defender Pablo Pedregosa on the other.
CONOR. FREAKING. KELLY.Goal #6 of the year for @Conor_kelly9 to put us in front in the 13th minute!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/459prY91Wf— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) October 15, 2022
Men’s and women’s cross country close out the regular season
NC State cross country competed in two invitationals Friday, Oct. 14. The Pack sent full men’s and women’s squads to the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, and a few runners competed unattached at the ECU Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina.
In Madison, the No. 1 women’s team finished first out of 36 teams, led by junior Katelyn Tuohy, who finished first with a time of 19:44.3 and senior Kelsey Chmiel, who finished second with a time of 19:49.4. Meanwhile, the men’s team finished 10th out of 33 teams, with their top-two finishers, juniors Brett Gardner and Ian Harrison, coming in 48th and 53rd place.
Another win to close out the season. The NC State women's team won the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday, edging out New Mexico in a tiebreaker. pic.twitter.com/3o344JbMUb— Pack Track & Field and Cross Country (@Wolfpack_TFXC) October 14, 2022
In Greenville, the three NC State athletes that competed in the women’s race placed in the top 10, with freshman Grace Hartman coming in first place in a time of 20:53.59. In the men’s race, all six Wolfpack competitors finished in the top 25, as graduate Gavin Gaynor took first place in a time of 24:15.04.
Swim and dive overwhelms Tennessee
NC State opened its 2022-23 season at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend as both the men’s and women’s teams came away with crushing victories over the Vols.
The men’s team, ranked No. 4 by Swimswam, defeated Tennessee 198-155. Notably, in his collegiate debut, freshman Michael Cotter posted a new meet record of 1:36.47 in the men’s 200-yard individual medley. Additionally, junior Will Gallant, senior Ross Dant and freshman Lance Norris took first, second and third in the 1000-yard freestyle, raking in 16 points for the team.
The women’s squad, ranked No. 5 by Swimswam, overcame the Lady Vols 207.5-140.5. Junior Abby Arens and sophomore Grace Sheble’s 1-2 finish in the 200-yard butterfly accounted for 13 of those points. Other first place finishes for the swim team came from graduate Andrea Podmanikova in the 200-yard breaststroke and junior Abbey Web in the 200-yard freestyle. For the diving team, senior Helene Synnott and sophomore Ashton Zuburg went 1-2 in the one-meter diving event.
Volleyball splits two games at home
NC State hosted the Syracuse Orange and the Boston College Eagles in Reynolds Coliseum this week, achieving mixed results.
Against the Orange, the red-and-white dominated in three straight sets. This win was truly a team effort for the Wolfpack as six NC State players ended the match with five or more kills. Both graduate opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic and sophomore outside hitter Amanda Rice tallied four blocks, while sophomore middle blocker Jada Allen led the team with five.
LAST POINT‼️See you on Sunday #WPN! pic.twitter.com/uQfM4kqTN9— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) October 15, 2022
The Pack looked to build upon this momentum in its match against the Eagles, but despite a fiercely competitive match it did not pull out a win, ultimately losing 3-2. NC State began the match with a lot of energy, dominating the first set in a 25-13 victory. However, whatever momentum it had built was lost in the second set as the Eagles took a quick 5-1 lead and never looked back.
The final three sets were a display of tough back and forth competition that saw excellent plays from both teams. Notably, senior setter Kristin McDaniel posted her 2,000th career assist against the Eagles.
Football suffers 24-9 loss to Syracuse
The Wolfpack traveled to face off against the then-No. 18 Syracuse Orange this past weekend in a game that highlighted NC State’s offensive weaknesses.
The impact of the loss of redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter was obvious as the Pack did not score a touchdown throughout the entire game, earning their nine points on graduate kicker Christopher Dunn’s three field goals. Despite two interceptions by NC State’s defense, the red-and-white did not convert on offensive drives.
The Pack’s strong start to the season seems to have been all for naught as it now has a record of 5-2, 1-2 ACC and is no longer a contender to win the conference.
Women’s soccer ties 3-3 with Miami
NC State hosted the Miami Hurricanes Saturday, Oct. 15 at Dail Soccer Field in an exciting match that saw the Pack make an amazing comeback from a 3-0 first-half deficit.
Miami scored their three goals in just the first twenty minutes of the game, but the red-and-white continued to fight, never giving up hope. Team captain and graduate defender Lulu Guttenberger was a key component of the Wolfpack’s comeback effort, scoring two of NC State’s three goals. As if that alone wasn’t impressive enough, Guttenberger scored those two goals back-to-back, within just 63 seconds of each other.
A brace from The Captain and yet another goal from Meese helped us tally a point in last night's comeback ✅#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/MTwkxRxEqa— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) October 16, 2022
However, despite a third goal from senior forward Jameese Joseph and heavy defensive pressure from the Pack throughout the second half, the red-and-white couldn’t tack on another goal to take the matchup. NC State now has an overall record of 7-5-4, and an ACC record of 2-4-1.
