From NCAA championship runs to a last-minute loss on senior day, last week had a lot of ups and downs for NC State fans.
Cross country qualifies for NCAA Nationals, women clinch regional championship
With top-five finishes for the Pack men and women at the NCAA Southeast Regional, both teams are now headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the championship later this month.
Led by junior Katelyn Tuohy, who finished in first place with a time of 19:49.1, the Wolfpack women swept the podium grabbing the top-three places with three other runners finishing in the top 15 to take the regional win.
November 11, 2022
The men finished in fourth place but still managed to earn an at-large bid to compete in Stillwater.
Read the recap of the regional meet here
Women’s basketball starts season 3-0
To no one’s surprise, the Wolfpack women’s basketball team started its season with three wins that showed complete domination over its opponents.
NC State opened its regular season with an 82-45 victory over Quinnipiac before defeating Elon 89-55 and Mount St. Mary’s 86-38.
The Wolfpack already averages 85.67 points per game while holding its opponents to an average of just 46 points per matchup.
Another important note from last week is that senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner picked up her 1,000th career point in the third quarter against Mount St. Mary’s.
1K club for JBT 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8lB7IQbnG0— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 13, 2022
Read the recap against Quinnipiac here
Read the recap against Elon here
Read the recap against Mount St. Mary’s here
Men’s basketball picks up two nonconference wins to begin regular season
PNC Arena was also the place to be last week as the NC State men’s basketball team began its season with wins over Austin Peay and Campbell.
Following a disappointing end to its 2021-22 campaign there were mixed expectations entering the new season, but the Wolfpack grabbed the convincing 99-50 win in its first matchup this year, and it pulled out a 73-67 victory over the Camels.
Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith picked up right where he left off last year as he’s already averaging 22.5 points-per-game this season and newcomers like graduate guards Jarkel Joiner and Jack Clark are already making large impacts as well.
✍️✍️✍️@Tgetsbuckss23 keeps putting his name in the record books.Fastest player to 100 3s in program history pic.twitter.com/D046VrBMaD— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 12, 2022
Read more about the Pack’s win over Austin Peay here
Read more about the Pack’s win over Campbell here
Women’s soccer loses in first round of NCAA tournament to UCF
While the NC State women’s soccer team put up a huge fight against No. 20 UCF in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, it wasn’t enough as the Wolfpack lost in penalty kicks to the Knights.
Sophomore midfielder Annika Wohner scored the lone goal on a penalty kick for the Wolfpack during the second half of action but UCF tied it up in the 72nd minute of the game, securing the tie which would eventually bring the match to penalty kicks.
This marked the last game for graduate defenders Lulu Guttenberger and Jenna Butler who played huge roles for the program over the past few seasons.
Read the recap about the loss to UCF here
Football picks up first home loss in 16 games against Boston College
It was a disappointing senior day for multiple members of the NC State football team roster as it picked up its first loss at home in 16 games.
While the Pack jumped ahead early to take a 17-7 lead into halftime, a touchdown for the Eagles with just 14 seconds left in the game sealed the victory and ensured a disappointing end to the home portion of this season’s Wolfpack football schedule.
A bright note from the matchup though is the fact that graduate kicker Christopher Dunn has remained perfect this season and is now the ACC field goal record holder with 89 field goals made during the course of his career.
Read the recap against Boston College here
Wrestling grabs up two more wins to start season 3-0
Over the past weekend, the Wolfpack wrestling team competed against Lock Haven and No. 17 Nebraska, defeating both in what turned out to be fairly one-sided matchups.
NC State dominated the Bald Eagles of Lock Haven, winning nine out of ten bouts for the 32-4 win, while Nebraska was able to put up a bit more of a challenge, falling 23-10 to NC State.
Later that afternoon some newcomers to the Pack also had the chance to compete in the Wrangle Mania Round Robin competition, where three wrestlers came out victorious in their pools.
Read the full recap of the weekend here
No. 15 Rifle goes 1-1 on the road
It was a big weekend for the NC State rifle team as it posted another new program record in smallbore with a score of 2331 against The Citadel for the 4695-4448 win over the No. 19 Bulldogs.
Unfortunately, that luck did not continue the next day against No. 10 Navy as the Pack fell 4693-4703 after a tough day of competition.
Read the recap of the win over The Citadel here
Read the recap of the loss to Navy here
Volleyball loses 3-1 at Clemson
The NC State volleyball team hit the road last week and traveled to Clemson for its penultimate away matchup of the regular season.
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Madison Williams recorded a career-high 17 kills and senior setter Kristen McDaniel picked up her fifth double-double this year with 22 assists and 12 digs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Tigers.