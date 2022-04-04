Sunday marked the end of a busy week for NC State Athletics. Between a few NCAA Tournament runs, ranked rivalry matchups and conference wins, Wolfpack fans had a lot to cheer about as we enter the spring season.
Women’s basketball ends NCAA Tournament run with incredible final game
In one of the best college basketball games one will ever see, top-seeded NC State women’s basketball fell to two seed Connecticut 91-87 in double overtime. In a raucous Bridgeport, Connecticut atmosphere full of Husky fans, the Pack nearly withstood an onslaught from star Paige Bueckers, who made all but one shot she took from the second half onwards, including 13 points in the overtime periods.
The play of the game came from junior wing Jakia Brown-Turner, who put in a miraculous game-extending 3 as the first overtime ended. Though NC State’s season ended in the Elite Eight, it’s clear just how far the program has come under head coach Wes Moore, as legendary Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma lavished him with praise after the game. Now to see how NC State replaces its graduates in center Elissa Cunane, guard Raina Perez, forward Kayla Jones and guard Kai Crutchfield and makes another run next year.
“This journey has been incredible, and this team has done so much and accomplished so much,” said Cunane after the game. “Although this is hurtful right now, I am proud of all that we've done this season, and even to be playing in this game. I couldn't be more proud of the team.”
Read more in Technician’s recap.
Women’s tennis has tough weekend vs UNC, Duke
Last weekend brought two ranked rivals to Raleigh, No. 14 Duke and No. 1 UNC-Chapel Hill. As the No. 2 team in the country, NC State’s women’s tennis team had an opportunity to come out of the weekend as the new top team in the country, but it lost both matches narrowly, 4-3. Despite the losses, it’s clear the team can compete with the best of the best, day in and day out.
“From a tennis standpoint, I think it’s clear we’re improving,” said head coach Simon Earnshaw after the UNC match. “As far as hitting the ball and the nuts and bolts of everything and the skills, we’re right there. We’ve just got to do a better job maturing and growing from this, being a bit more experienced and understanding how to manage our emotions.”
Read more in Technician’s recap of the UNC match.
Departures mount for men’s basketball
In downright bad news for NC State men’s basketball, reports from last week indicated that standout center Manny Bates is entering the transfer portal. In addition to that, head coach Kevin Keatts’ one-two punch at guard, Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith, both declared for the NBA draft. Should neither of those three return, NC State will have just seven scholarship players next season.
Read more in a column from Assistant Sports Editor Wade Bowman.
Gymnastics bows out in NCAA Tournament Second Round
After finishing fourth at the EAGL Championships, the NC State gymnastics team ended its season in the second round of the Big Dance, with Missouri and Iowa advancing. NC State hosted the regional, with the Tigers, Hawkeyes and LSU rounding out the competition.
Read more in Technician’s recap.
Baseball goes 3-1 in road trip
In a three-game stay at Clemson and a nonconference matchup with East Carolina, the NC State baseball team dropped just one game. It beat the Pirates 2-0 before the Tigers punched the Pack in the mouth 14-3 to open that series. Still, the Wolfpack responded with two straight wins to improve to 18-9 on the season and to get above .500 in conference play. NC State’s won seven of its last eight games.
Read more in our recap of the series-clinching win.
Softball heats up with four wins
NC State softball returned home and began to right the ship last week, playing five games in a week’s time and winning four of them. The team defeated UNC-Wilmington and UNC-Charlotte before taking two of three against the Louisville Cardinals. Those victories gave it just its second ACC series win of the season, as the team is 5-10 in conference play but 25-13 overall.
Read more about NC State’s offensive showcase against the Cardinals.