NC State Athletics faced a slew of tough opponents this week, finding itself on the losing end of the majority of contests. However, thrilling upset wins from the men’s tennis and baseball teams more than made up for the unfortunate outcomes.
Men’s tennis stumbles in ACC play
NC State men’s tennis entered the week 5-0 in ACC play, but fell to Louisville and No. 23 Duke to end its record-breaking streak. The Pack’s 5-2 loss to the Blue Devils wasn’t nearly as surprising as its nail-biter 4-3 loss to the Cardinals, a team that was 1-5 in the ACC going into the match. Despite capturing the doubles point in both games, NC State failed to finish strong in the singles match to come away with the win.
However, in between these two losses, the Wolfpack pulled off an upset win over the No. 13 UNC Tar Heels. The Wolfpack earned the doubles point early on before grabbing three singles wins to capture its most impressive win of the season.
Quick reaction from HC Kyle Spencer … with some company. #Packrisin 📈 pic.twitter.com/LemdOxhMpu— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) April 1, 2023
Read more about the Pack's loss to Louisville.
Read more about the Wolfpack’s upset win over UNC.
Read more about NC State’s loss to the Blue Devils.
Softball defeats North Carolina A&T, struggles at Purple and Gold Challenge
NC State softball played a grand total of six games throughout the week but only won two. The Pack started off strong with a win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, March 29 before traveling to Louisiana to take on a slew of more challenging opponents in the Purple and Gold Challenge.
In its first three games, the Pack lost to Louisiana Tech, No. 14 LSU and BYU before shutting out Louisiana Tech and falling to LSU again in the final two games of the tournament.
Did it together🐺#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/ustIkr0wxw— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) April 1, 2023
Read more about the Wolfpack’s win over the Aggies.
Read more about the Wolfpack's first games at the Purple and Gold Challenge.
Read more about NC State's second day at the Purple and Gold Challenge.
Read more about the Pack's last game of the Purple and Gold Challenge.
Baseball beats UNCG, wins series against Louisville
NC State baseball captured a 6-2 win over UNC-Greensboro on Tuesday, March 28 before hosting the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals for a three-game series over the weekend. The Pack beat the Cardinals 6-5 and 10-0 in the first two games but then proceeded to drop the third 6-1. However, the loss didn’t hold too much weight because the red-and-white had already secured its first ACC series-win of the season against a nationally ranked squad.
Defended The Doak 😤 pic.twitter.com/nSQzdPXFqY— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 3, 2023
Read more about the Pack’s win over UNCG.
Read more about the red-and-white’s series-opening win over the Cardinals.
Read more about the Wolfpack's dominant win over Louisville.
Read more about NC State's series finale against the Cardinals'.
Women’s tennis extends win streak to seven
NC State women’s tennis nearly swept all three of its competitors this week, defeating Boston College 7-0, ECU 7-0 and Syracuse 6-1. The No. 7 Pack’s only match loss this week came at the hands of junior Gina Dittman, who lost her singles match against the Orange on Sunday, April 2. With just one loss in the ACC, the Pack is looking to close out conference play on a high note next week, facing tough conference opponents in UNC and Duke.
ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇꜱ ᴡᴏʀᴋ #GoPack pic.twitter.com/0BNGknMw3I— NC State Women's Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) April 2, 2023
Read more about the Pack's overwhelming defeat of Boston College.
Read more about NC State’s doubleheader wins.
Gymnastics falls short at NCAA Regional Championships
NC State gymnastics failed to advance past the second round of the NCAA Regional Championships last week, falling to Oklahoma, Ohio State and Arkansas after defeating Ball State in a play-in meet. The Pack was unable to match the high standard it had set throughout the regular season, tallying its second-lowest total score of the season at 195.375, which resulted in losses to a pool of talented top-20 teams.
One Team, One Dream. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/Br3YEAElJ3— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) March 30, 2023
Read more about the Pack’s performance at NCAA Regionals.
Men’s golf competes at Hootie at Bulls Bay event
NC State men’s golf captured third place in the Hootie at Bulls Bay event early last week. The Pack tallied a total score of 832, 32 under-par, which is the team’s best par-related score of the season. Of the six athletes that competed, four members of the Wolfpack recorded their best 54-hole score of the season. Senior Maximilian Steinlechner paced the red-and-white and took ninth place with his score of 206, 10-under par.
NC State finishes with a final round of 276 to secure a third place finished in the Hootie at Bulls Bay. The Pack was led by Maximilian Steinlechner who played exceptionally well and finished in 9th individually. Keep howling Wolfpack, your hard work is paying off! #gopack pic.twitter.com/3n55sPaeYV— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) March 28, 2023
Read more about the Pack's performance at the Hootie at Bulls Bay event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.