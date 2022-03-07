This week was a big one for NC State athletics. The No. 3 women’s basketball team traveled to Greensboro for the ACC tournament and won its third consecutive ACC title. Meanwhile, wrestling traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia and won its fourth ACC title in a row.
The baseball and softball teams dropped their first games and softball began ACC play this weekend. Gymnastics continues to dominate in its meets but men’s basketball continues to disappoint, dropping its last four games of the regular season.
Game(s) of the week: ACC women’s basketball tournament
Obviously, when there’s a tournament happening for one of the school’s most successful teams this year, that takes the cake for game of the week. The Pack started out in the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed against the No. 9-seeded Florida State, blowing the Seminoles out by 30 points, 84-54.
NC State then moved onto its next victim, Virginia Tech. The Hokies typically give the Pack a bit of a fight, but due to injuries to some of their top players, NC State was able to handily move to the finals by a score of 70-55.
Finally, NC State faced Miami in the championship game and absolutely blew the Hurricanes out of the park once again. The depth of the team was on full display as the game went on, and Miami just couldn’t keep up, losing to the Pack 60-47.
This marks the third year in a row that this team has dominated the ACC, going nearly undefeated against conference teams during this regular season and winning it all with the conference title.
Quarterfinals recap here.
Semifinals recap here.
Championship recap here.
Player of the week: Elissa Cunane
Senior center Elissa Cunane, the heart of our treasured women’s basketball team and is helping, once again, to lead the way through the ACC Championships. She wound up being the runner up for ACC Player of the Year and she was selected for Blue Ribbon Panel’s All-ACC First Team, as well as was selected for the 2022 Women's National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, her third time being nominated and is the only ACC player on the list. Additionally, Cunane was named MVP of the ACC Tournament.
Cunane put up 15 and 20 points in the first two ACC tournament games against Florida State and Virginia Tech, respectively. She shot 66.7% and 50% in each game from the field and shot for 66.7% against Virginia Tech from deep. In the championship game against Miami, Cunane put up 17 points to lead the team and shot 5 for 11.
Blowout of the week: No. 2 women’s tennis defeats Florida State 6-1
Between a couple of forfeited matches on Florida State’s end and great singles play by the Pack, this team recorded its first ACC win of the year against a team that has struggled against in past years. The young members of the team showed out, putting up win after win in the match to put the Pack ahead.
Read the recap here.
Quote of the week
Over the last few years, a respect-filled rivalry has been built between the NC State and Virginia Tech women’s basketball programs. Fueled by some intense games and players who are very familiar with each other, the rivalry is an immensely entertaining one. After the most recent iteration, an ACC Tournament semifinal showdown, VT head coach Kenny Brooks had this to say about himself, Wes Moore and the rivalry:
“He says it all the time, he hates playing against us but he loves playing against us,” Brooks said. “I hate playing against him but I love playing against him. As a matter of fact after the game, I went into his locker room and talked to his kids, and he went into my locker room and talked to our kids. And just congratulating each other on what's going on. You don't do that if it's not a healthy respect for both programs.”
Read the recap here.