It’s been another busy week across the board for NC State Athletics. Despite some unfortunate losses, things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Wolfpack.
Softball hosts six games
NC State softball had an eventful week, hosting five teams and emerging with three wins and three losses. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Pack defeated Elon in five innings, 11-3. Over the weekend, the Wolfpack hosted East Tennessee State, Penn and James Madison. The red-and-white lost to James Madison twice, split two games against Eastern Tennessee and won its one game against Penn.
About tonight…#GoPack | #HomerunMindset pic.twitter.com/5fYwE3Br37— NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) February 23, 2023
Baseball remains undefeated
NC State baseball continued to dominate this week, cruising past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and sweeping the Belmont Bruins in a three-game series over the course of the weekend. The Pack defeated the Chanticleers 16-4 before sweeping the Bruins 11-4, 7-0 and 7-1.
Sophomore designated hitter Will Marcy crushed the red-and-white’s first home run of the season to get the Wolfpack’s momentum rolling against Coastal Carolina in the top of the first inning. However, that wasn’t NC State’s only home run of the day — graduate center fielder Parker Nolan hit two home runs and racked up a whopping six RBIs to will the Pack to victory.
Despite facing the best pitcher in the conference over the weekend, the Wolfpack had little trouble taking down Belmont in a series sweep and limiting the Bruins to just five runs in six games.
Bring out the paddle 🚣♂️💪 pic.twitter.com/zRK9NIY4oN— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 26, 2023
Men’s golf stumbles at Watersound Invitational
NC State men’s golf faced eight top-40 ranked opponents at the Watersound Invitational hosted by Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 19. Over the course of the three-day event, the Pack finished with a score of 867 to take eighth place in a field of 11 teams.
Freshman Michael La Sasso was a standout for the Wolfpack, recording a score of 214 for 54 holes and tied for 22nd overall. Notably, senior Maximilian Steinlechner wasn’t far behind, scoring 216 to take 28th overall.
Women’s basketball closes out the regular season
NC State women’s basketball battled the Duke Blue Devils and the Pitt Panthers this week, coming away with mixed results. The Pack fell to Duke for the second time this season, but bounced back to defeat the Panthers on Senior Day.
The red-and-white put up a good fight against the Blue Devils, but ultimately lost 77-62 after Duke pulled away in the third quarter. The loss can be largely attributed to the Wolfpack’s inability to rebound as the team collected 24 to Duke’s 43. The game against Pitt was a different story. Although the two teams played a much tighter game than many thought, NC State outscored the Panthers 68-63 behind a career-high 21 points from senior center Camille Hobby.
Camille Hobby hits a career-high! 🙌She scored 21 points & grabbed 7 rebounds!@PackWomensBball | @CamyHobby31 pic.twitter.com/afCOYajYi3— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 26, 2023
Track and field competes at ACC Indoor Championships
NC State track and field captured three individual ACC titles and a number of top-10 finishes at the ACC Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. The Wolfpack women finished fourth overall while the men’s team finished in 11th place.
Senior Kelsey Chmiel took home the Pack’s first individual title of the three-day event in the women’s 5000m and set a new facility record with her time of 15:55.54. The next day, senior Jirah Sidberry followed suit, claiming first place in the women’s long jump. Her 6.31m-leap is the third-best performance in NC State history. To no one’s surprise, junior Katelyn Tuohy dominated in the women’s 3000m and set both a meet and facility record with her time of 8:51.92.
Gymnastics sweeps the competition at tri-meet
NC State gymnastics traveled north to compete in a tri-meet hosted by Long Island University. The Pack’s score of 196.275 bested Temple’s 195.175 and Long Island University’s 195.650. A season-high score of 49.425 on the floor propelled the red-and-white to victory, with contributions of 9.950 and 9.925 from seniors Chloe Negrete and Emily Shepard, respectively.
Lots to like from the Pack today!📰 https://t.co/c70gHYC7VX pic.twitter.com/6cEmh22j0i— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) February 27, 2023
Men’s basketball splits two games at home
NC State men’s basketball has certainly felt pressure to perform at the highest level over the past couple of weeks. The team hopes to solidify its place in the NCAA tournament and secure ideal positioning within the ACC tournament. This week, the Pack remained cool under pressure in its win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but fell to the Clemson Tigers in its last home game of the season.
Against the Demon Deacons, the red-and-white won 90-74 behind a game-high 29-point performance from graduate guard Jarkel Joiner, who shot over 50% from the field. However, the Tigers posed a much greater challenge for the Wolfpack. Despite 24 points from graduate forward DJ Burns, NC State lost the high-scoring contest 96-71.
Joiner & Burns combine for 50! Joiner: 29 pts (12-20 FG), 4 rebBurns: 21 pts (8-11 FG), 5 reb@PackMensBball | @JarkelJoiner | @beastboyburns pic.twitter.com/dFE3yGt4Zv— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 23, 2023
Men’s tennis extinguishes Elon
NC State men’s tennis defeated the Elon Phoenix 5-2 in Raleigh on Sunday, Feb. 26. After winning the doubles point, the Pack claimed the next three singles matches to go up 5-0. Elon refused to go down without a fight, capturing the next two singles courts before losing the last one.
Women’s tennis continues to heat up
NC State women’s tennis earned its highest-ranked win ever with the team’s 4-3 victory over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday, Feb. 22. This match marks the No. 9 Pack’s fifth-straight win and fourth-straight win over a ranked opponent.
After clinching the doubles point early on in the match, the red-and-white found itself down 2-3 towards the end of the singles round. However, clutch performances from No. 15 graduate student Alana Smith and No. 52 freshman Diana Shnaider ultimately lifted NC State to victory.
#23 Shnaider and Smith clinch the doubles point over Ohio State in a tiebreaker🐺 pic.twitter.com/FIjS4eP5qK— NC State Women's Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 22, 2023