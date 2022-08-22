As we start a new semester of classes, NC State Athletics is simultaneously gearing up for a full, highly anticipated season of fall sports.
With the football and men’s soccer teams counting down the days until their regular season debuts, the women’s soccer squad already has a head start on its 2022 campaign with a 2-0 record. With anticipation building and wins already notched, NC State Athletics has kicked off this season right as you kickoff your semester.
Women’s soccer starts season strong with two nonconference wins
It looks like a promising year for the NC State women’s soccer team which has delivered thus far. With a solid 2-0 start, we’re beginning to see just how much potential this squad has.
With an impressive 4-0 win against Rhode Island in its season debut on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Wolfpack’s offense shined throughout the first half. All four goals were scored in a 23-minute span thanks to a passing showcase from NC State’s forwards.
Even with a much more competitive match against VCU on Sunday, Aug. 21, NC State was still able to grab the win. Tied at 1-1 and just minutes away from a draw, senior forward Jameese Joseph scored a heroic 87th minute go-ahead goal to secure the 2-1 win for the Pack.
NC State men’s soccer’s promising exhibition game
With men’s soccer on the verge of beginning its 2022 regular season, a promising exhibition performance against Queens University bodes well for a rising Wolfpack squad.
The 6-0 dismantling of the Royals on Sunday, Aug. 14 was accomplished by both new faces and old. A solid showing of teamwork and chemistry is always a good sign for any team, and finding the back of the net six times isn’t too bad either.
With an encouraging performance behind them, the NC State men’s soccer team looks to continue that form in their first match of the regular season against Loyola Maryland on Friday, Aug. 26, at Dail Soccer Field at 7 p.m.
Pack football putting in work ahead of highly anticipated 2022 season
In possibly the most highly anticipated season for NC State football ever, the squad and the entire campus are counting down the days until the first football game of the year. But until then, the Pack’s made sure to prep, practice and perfect its craft in training, in hopes of notching a historic 2022 season.
The players, such as graduate student linebacker Isaiah Moore, are just as eager as anyone to start the season. Moore, who suffered a season-ending injury against Miami last year, is ready to make his anticipatory return to the field and is using every rep in practice to do just that.
“Yeah, I feel great; I'm ready to rock for game one,” Moore said. “Right now, it’s getting back to that muscle memory, fine tuning everything that I was able to do last year.”
Moore is adamant that he not only wants to get back to where he was last year, but improve to be the best possible version of himself.
“You always have to get better as a player,” Moore said. “You're never a finished product as a football player, so the more reps I can get and just continue to refine my craft and continue to get better.”
As the 2022 season debut against East Carolina rapidly approaches, the rest of the team is trying to put in as many reps as they can before the real thing on Saturday, Sept. 3. Head coach Dave Doeren is making sure his squad gets just the right amount of preparation ahead of NC State’s showdown with the Pirates.
“You want to give them enough to be ready to play ECU,” Doeren said. “At the same time, we don't need to give them too much because they’ve got a bulk of reps already banked.”
All the preparation is primed for its potential payoff in Greenville, North Carolina at noon when NC State is set to start the 2022 season.
